Volleyball: Sandites beat McAlester, North Rock Creek

Charles Page High School’s volleyball team closed last week out strong with victories over McAlester and North Rock Creek -- both in straight sets.

“I thought it was a solid weekend,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We had lots of energy, a great attitude and was loud all day. That was our only goal really. We didn’t focus on too much skill wise, just wanted to get some of those intangible things squared away and let that lead to better performance, which seems to have worked.”

In the 3-0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-11) victory over North Rock Creek, Jacelyn Smith accounted for seven aces, five kills and three blocks, and Madison Blaylock came up with 12 digs and two assists. Leading the way on offense was Payton Robbins with six blocks, eight kills and three aces, and Sophie Singleton added three blocks and four kills.

To knock off McAlester 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-11), Sand Springs used a solid serving game to record 21 aces, with Smith coming up with six of those. Layla Lenex had six kills and two blocks, and Tehya Johnson sparked the offense with 19 assists.

On tap this week for Sand Springs are home matches against Bartlesville (Tuesday) and Enid (Thursday).

“Big games this week for us,” Jackson said. “Both teams are ranked ahead of us and one would be big for the conference.”

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.