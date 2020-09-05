Volleyball: Sand Springs beats Enid in five sets, 3-2

Charles Page High School capped the week with a 3-2 victory over Enid at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse Thursday, Sept. 3. The Sandite volleyball team held off Enid, 15-13, in the final set to prevail.

“It was an awesome night to beat a ranked team at home in the fifth and final set,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said. “We were 0-2 before that in 5th set matches and it was good to finally get a win in that scenario

With Sand Springs winning the second set (25-19) and fourth set (25-20), the Sandites -- led by Payton Robbins’ four aces, 15 digs, 12 kills and four blocks -- rallied twice from being a set down twice. Enid claimed the first set (25-18) and the third set (25-17).

“You have to be mentally tough to win that (fifth) set,” Jackson said. “We finally buckled down and weren’t scared of those moments. We embraced them and played to win instead of playing to not lose. That makes a huge difference mentally and emotionally.”

Layla Lenex added 14 kills and three blocks for the Sandites (11-10), and Madison Blaylock chipped in with 26 digs. Tehya Johnson recorded 38 assists and three aces, and Kasidy Holland had eight kills and Jacelyn Smith posted nine kills.

“Layla Lenex and Payton Robbins really sparked us offensively all night,” Jackson said. “Overall a solid win against a ranked team and we defended home court. They fought hard and we are getting better -- both things I love to see.”

Sand Springs will return to the court Thursday at home against Rogers.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com 918-850-1805

