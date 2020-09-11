Virtual Reality: Students share virtual learning experiences

Everything has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and distance or virtual learning has become very popular for parents and students. However, some chose the newer form of learning, and some are forced into it whether they want to or not.
An overwhelming number of students opted for distance learning, but some students have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days after possibly being exposed to COVID-19, including both junior high football teams.
Gatlin Gunn, a freshman athlete, was one of the players sent home to quarantine before the season even started. Someone affiliated with the program was exposed and all of the players, trainers, and coaches were sent home.
The football teams were back on the field this week, but Gunn looks back at this forced quarantine without much fondness.
“The worst part was the fact of not having the teacher there to help you if you had no idea what was happening,” Gunn said. “The best part was that I did finish some of my classes pretty fast so I was able to have more time after I finished all of my work.”
Gunn was excited to see his friends after spending a lot of the summer indoors, and he also had his 8th grade year cut short in March after classes were moved online due to the pandemic.
“Yeah, I was excited to be able to see my friends and hang out with them during the day because I was stuck at home most of the time, so having to stay home while everyone else was hanging out and I’m at home being bored,” he said.
While quarantined, Gunn’s day started with logging onto his chromebook and going through the lesson for each class.
“So, you would log into your chromebook and go to google classroom, and you have a different page for each class. You would do the assignment that the teacher assigned for that day and then move on to the next class. The problem I had was that I learn better with someone showing me and explaining to me on what to do. Also, the teachers would post some things at night and you wouldn’t see them till the next morning, and, by then, it was counted as late,” Gunn said.
However, it wasn’t just the classroom the football players missed. They missed time on the field to prepare for the season.
“I was pretty mad (after the quarantine) because I don’t remember plays very well and having to remember them in less than a week was difficult,” Gunn said.
The Sand Springs freshman (0-2) took the field Thursday, Sept. 10, falling to Bartlesville, 14-8, and they lost to Muskogee to start the season.
Spencer is using virtual learning to her advantage
For some students, distance learning has been a blessing for several different reasons, and Charles Page High School senior Haylee Spencer is using it to her advantage.
Sand Springs offers three different types of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic – face-to-face, blended, and virtual learning. Spencer chose the virtual learning option, and she is also able to work at a job to make money.
With distance learning, students can go through the classes as fast or as slow as they want and some students like more time to work on a subject. Other students can work faster and move on to the next subject to get ahead.
“This has given me the opportunity to get ahead in most of my classes. This was the best option for me because I am able to work at the best pace for me, which allows me to stay ahead. This has also allowed me to work,” Spencer said.
In recent years, high school seniors have been taking classes at Tulsa Tech to learn a skill or they’ve been attending Tulsa Community College for concurrent enrollment, and the halls can be devoid of seniors.
“Most of my friends were seniors, so it wasn't very disappointing to me because I knew they wouldn't be at the high school anyways this year,” she said.
Spencer does all of her virtual learning at home, and her day is full.
She wakes up, logs onto her computer to begin classes, and works until around lunchtime. After lunch, Spencer does more schoolwork and then goes to her job early in the afternoon. When she gets home from work, she eats dinner, and then does more schoolwork to get ahead.
However, there are some things Spencer does miss about being at the high school during the day.
“There are only a couple things I miss which is AG (agriculture). I miss Mr. (Randy) Evans. He always welcomed me with a smile and a joke. Other than Mr. Evans, I do miss welding. I got into welding last year,” Spencer said.
There are proponents and opponents of distance learning, and Spencer said there are some misconceptions about the method of learning.
“Some people think that I don't get the same amount of learning by doing virtual, but I feel that I learn just as much by doing virtual. Along with that, if the virus ever settles down I will have the opportunity to work for one of the local medical organizations, which is where I want to pursue a career,” Spencer said.
Spencer wants to go into Cardiology.
