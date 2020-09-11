Virtual Reality: Students share virtual learning experiences

Everything has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and distance or virtual learning has become very popular for parents and students. However, some chose the newer form of learning, and some are forced into it whether they want to or not.

An overwhelming number of students opted for distance learning, but some students have been sent home to quarantine for 14 days after possibly being exposed to COVID-19, including both junior high football teams.

Gatlin Gunn, a freshman athlete, was one of the players sent home to quarantine before the season even started. Someone affiliated with the program was exposed and all of the players, trainers, and coaches were sent home.

The football teams were back on the field this week, but Gunn looks back at this forced quarantine without much fondness.

“The worst part was the fact of not having the teacher there to help you if you had no idea what was happening,” Gunn said. “The best part was that I did finish some of my classes pretty fast so I was able to have more time after I finished all of my work.”

Gunn was excited to see his friends after spending a lot of the summer indoors, and he also had his 8th grade year cut short in March after classes were moved online due to the pandemic.

“Yeah, I was excited to be able to see my friends and hang out with them during the day because I was stuck at home most of the time, so having to stay home while everyone else was hanging out and I’m at home being bored,” he said.

While quarantined, Gunn’s day started with logging onto his chromebook and going through the lesson for each class.