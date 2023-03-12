Editor’s note: This story has been updated with funeral service information for Nayson Brockman.

Three teenagers from Sapulpa who were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash have been identified, and services for two of them have been set.

Donita Bierman said her grandson, 15-year-old Jimmy Paul “Jay” Rhotenberry III, was among the crash victims.

Services for Rhotenberry are under the direction of Schaudt’s Funeral Home in Glenpool. A public viewing is planned for 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, and a funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the funeral home, Bierman said.

Nayson Brockman, 15, also died in the crash, according to his stepmother, Carrie Belt. She said a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Green Hill Funeral Home in Sapulpa.

An account has been established to help Brockman’s family with funeral expenses. That account can be found at bit.ly/NaysonBrockmanFund.

The Rev. Brady Thelander of Sapulpa Church of the Nazarene said Lacy Krause, 17, a member of his congregation, was the third crash victim.

The church is planning a memorial service for Krause beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by a meal for her family, Thelander said. The service is open to all.

A second memorial service for Krause is scheduled for noon Friday, March 17, at Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa.

The three teenagers were passengers in a 2013 Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old boy when they crashed about 3:40 p.m. on 161st West Avenue about a quarter-mile north of 101st Street near Lake Sahoma in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The three passengers were all ejected, troopers reported, and the driver, who was pinned in the vehicle for a time, suffered extensive injuries and was admitted to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa in critical condition.

Two of the teenagers who died were Sapulpa Public Schools students, a district news release confirmed Thursday.

The school district was making counseling resources available to students and staff members in response to the news.