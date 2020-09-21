This Week's Opponent: Ponca City Wildcats

Date: Friday, Sept. 25
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Sullins Stadium, Ponca City
Last week’s games: Sand Springs beat Shiloh Christian, 27-26; Ponca City (cancelled game with Ardmore)
Records: Sand Springs (2-1); Ponca CIty (1-1)
Class: Sand Springs (6AII); Ponca CIty (6AII)
Districts: Sand Springs (6AII-2); Ponca City (6AII-2)
Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Ponca City Wildcats
Game Notes: Last week, Ponca City's game with Armore was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Ardmore Tigers. The entire Ardmore team was quarantined and Ponca City was handed a bye week.
Before the cancellation, Ponca City had a record of 1-1, beating Tulsa McLain, 23-22, on Friday, Sept. 11. They started the season with a narrow 19-17 loss to the Enid Plainsmen. They are scoring 20 points a game but giving up 20.5 per game.
Sand Springs is coming off of a huge 27-26 win over Arkansas' Class 4A No. 2 Shiloh Christian at home Friday, Sept. 18.
QB Ty Pennington accounted for four touchdowns --three rushing, one passing. He threw a touchdown to WR Jamon Sisco, and he rushed for touchdowns on runs of 2, 2, and 1 yard. Pennington has four passing and five rushing scores on the season.
Sand Springs showed they can fight back from being down as the game went back and forth from the second play of the game. The defense shined at the end of the game and during with creating turnovers.
The Sandite defense was impressive with four turnovers, and Landon Hendricks grabbed three fumbles.
K Jonathan Daniels was 1-2 on field goals, connecting on a 26 yarder, and he
