This Week's Opponent: Ponca City Wildcats

QB Ty Pennington accounted for four touchdowns --three rushing, one passing. He threw a touchdown to WR Jamon Sisco, and he rushed for touchdowns on runs of 2, 2, and 1 yard. Pennington has four passing and five rushing scores on the season.

Sand Springs showed they can fight back from being down as the game went back and forth from the second play of the game. The defense shined at the end of the game and during with creating turnovers.

The Sandite defense was impressive with four turnovers, and Landon Hendricks grabbed three fumbles.

K Jonathan Daniels was 1-2 on field goals, connecting on a 26 yarder, and he

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.