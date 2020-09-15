 Skip to main content
This Week's game: Arkansas Class 4A No. 1 Shiloh Christian

090920-ssl-footballbk20

Sand Springs center Morgan Eubanks, middle, gets ready to hike the ball in a 28-24 loss to Bishop Kelley Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.

Date: Friday, Sept. 18

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Sand Springs

Last week’s games: Sand Springs (bye week); Shiloh Christian (bye week)

Records: Sand Springs (1-1); Shiloh Christian (2-0)

Class: Sand Springs (6AII); Shiloh Christian (Class 4A)

Districts: Sand Springs (6AII-2); Shiloh Christian (Region 1)

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Shiloh Christian Saints

Game Notes: Last week, Sand Springs had a bye week after beating Sapulpa, 21-17, in week zero but they fell to Bishop Kelley, 28-24, in week 1.

This season, Sandite QB Ty Pennington has three passing touchdowns – two to WR Keaton Campbell and one to WR Jamon Sisco. Pennington also has rushing scores of 4 and 1 yards. Pennington’s longest TD pass was to Campbell for 54 yards and Sisco has one for 51 yards.

However, in the loss to Bishop Kelley, at least three potential Pennington touchdown passes were dropped by receivers, including a wide-open pass late in the game that could have meant a new set of downs for Sand Springs.

K Zach Heinin was 3-3 on PATs against Sapulpa, and K Jonathan Daniels was 3-3 on PATs and kicked a 26-yard field goal against Bishop Kelley. On the defensive side of the ball, Micah Calico and Brooks Dudley both have interceptions, and Bryson Chase has two fumble recoveries.

Shiloh Christian football is the seven-time Arkansas Class 4A state champion, and they are 2-0 on the season, beating Pea Ridge and Oklahoma’s Poteau. This season, they have outscored their opponents, 81-42.

The Class 4A No. 1 Saints started winning state championships in 1998 and won six more by 2010. It’s been 10 years since their last state title.

Kirk McCracken

Managing Editor

Sand Springs Leader

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

918-850-1805

