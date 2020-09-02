 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week’s Game: Bishop Kelley at Sand Springs

This week’s Game: Bishop Kelley at Sand Springs

Only $5 for 5 months
090220-ssl-hwy9711.jpg

Sand Springs QB Ty Pennington

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Sand Springs

Last week’s games: Sand Springs beat Sapulpa, 21-17; Bishop Kelley beat Poteau, 28-7

Records: Sand Springs (1-0); Bishop Kelley (1-0)

Class: Sand Springs (6AII); Bishop Kelley (5A)

Districts: Sand Springs (6AII-2); Bishop Kelley (5A-3)

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Bishop Kelley Comets

Game Notes: In the season opener, Sand Springs beat Sapulpa, 21-17, in the HWY 97 Rivalry. Sandite QB Ty Pennington threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, and RB Blake Jones scored the first TD of the season. However, Jones was sidelined with a leg injury in the second half and did not return to the game. K Zach Heinin was 3-3 on PATs, and he handled the punting duties.

Bishop Kelley trailed Class 4A Poteau 7-0 late in the first half but scored 28-straight points to win by 21 points in their season opener last week. The Comets managed to score twice before halftime and held a 14-7 advantage at the break. Trailing 7-0, Bishop Kelley LB Jake Rawlings picked up a fumble and raced 40 yards for a touchdown to ignite a string of 28 unanswered points.

Kirk McCracken

Managing Editor

Sand Springs Leader

kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com

918-850-1805

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Arrests and Incidents
News

Police Arrests and Incidents

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a cha…

Police Arrests and Incidents
News

Police Arrests and Incidents

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a cha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News