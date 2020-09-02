This week’s Game: Bishop Kelley at Sand Springs

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, Sand Springs

Last week’s games: Sand Springs beat Sapulpa, 21-17; Bishop Kelley beat Poteau, 28-7

Records: Sand Springs (1-0); Bishop Kelley (1-0)

Class: Sand Springs (6AII); Bishop Kelley (5A)

Districts: Sand Springs (6AII-2); Bishop Kelley (5A-3)

Mascots: Sand Springs Sandites; Bishop Kelley Comets

Game Notes: In the season opener, Sand Springs beat Sapulpa, 21-17, in the HWY 97 Rivalry. Sandite QB Ty Pennington threw for a touchdown and rushed for another, and RB Blake Jones scored the first TD of the season. However, Jones was sidelined with a leg injury in the second half and did not return to the game. K Zach Heinin was 3-3 on PATs, and he handled the punting duties.

Bishop Kelley trailed Class 4A Poteau 7-0 late in the first half but scored 28-straight points to win by 21 points in their season opener last week. The Comets managed to score twice before halftime and held a 14-7 advantage at the break. Trailing 7-0, Bishop Kelley LB Jake Rawlings picked up a fumble and raced 40 yards for a touchdown to ignite a string of 28 unanswered points.

Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Sand Springs Leader

