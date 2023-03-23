Tickets are on sale for The Spring Soiree, a benefit gala for The Spring, a Sand Springs-area shelter for victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking.

The Spring Soiree is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Vinterra Event Venue, 14515 S. Yale Ave., in Bixby.

Guests will choose from among three entrees: chicken piccata with a lemon cream sauce and capers, braised short ribs with a chipotle glaze, or a grilled portabella mushroom with feta cheese and a balsamic glaze.

Individual tickets, which include two cocktail tickets apiece, cost $150 per person or, without cocktail tickets, $125 per person.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $1,000 to $10,000.

The Spring began in 1980 in Tulsa as a Baptist women’s shelter, but by 1995, the need for a safe haven where women could go to escape domestic violence was so great that it moved to a larger location in the metro area and was known for a time as DaySpring Villa.

In 2012, The Spring became the first shelter in Oklahoma to be certified by the state Attorney General’s Office to offer shelter and restoration services for victims of human sex trafficking.

For more information about The Spring Soiree or The Spring, call 918-245-4075 or go online to thespringok.org.