Strong starts for Sandites in soccer, baseball, track and field

Sand Springs soccer is firing on all cylinders to start the 2021 season.

Both varsity teams have been battle tested and survived overtime shootouts, and both teams came away with big rivalry wins in Week 2.

The Lady Sandites (2-1) blanked Muskogee 5-0 in their season opener March 5, with Alyssa Cunningham and Alyssa Perry scoring two goals apiece. Teagan Smith added the fifth.

In the Highway 97 Rivalry match against Sapulpa on March 9, both teams went scoreless. The non-district match went to a penalty-kick shootout to break the tie, and Sand Springs won 4-3. Perry, Carson Sargent, and Karsen Lynch made their kicks, but Sapulpa tied the round of five at 3-3.

Then the shootout went to a 1-on-1. Senior goalie Ali Day made a crucial save, and Josie Gelsthorpe netted her team the win.

“Ali coming out here and getting that save, that’s all day every day,” Sandites coach Matthew Watkins said. “We rely on her to do that. When you go to PKs with Ali Day, you feel pretty comfortable.”

It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Sandites have beaten Sapulpa, and both matches were decided in a shootout.