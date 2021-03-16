Strong starts for Sandites in soccer, baseball, track and field

Sand Springs soccer is firing on all cylinders to start the 2021 season.
Both varsity teams have been battle tested and survived overtime shootouts, and both teams came away with big rivalry wins in Week 2.
The Lady Sandites (2-1) blanked Muskogee 5-0 in their season opener March 5, with Alyssa Cunningham and Alyssa Perry scoring two goals apiece. Teagan Smith added the fifth.
In the Highway 97 Rivalry match against Sapulpa on March 9, both teams went scoreless. The non-district match went to a penalty-kick shootout to break the tie, and Sand Springs won 4-3. Perry, Carson Sargent, and Karsen Lynch made their kicks, but Sapulpa tied the round of five at 3-3.
Then the shootout went to a 1-on-1. Senior goalie Ali Day made a crucial save, and Josie Gelsthorpe netted her team the win.
“Ali coming out here and getting that save, that’s all day every day,” Sandites coach Matthew Watkins said. “We rely on her to do that. When you go to PKs with Ali Day, you feel pretty comfortable.”
It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Sandites have beaten Sapulpa, and both matches were decided in a shootout.
Sand Springs boys (3-1) won 2-1 at Muskogee with goals from Brian Boyles and Jack Bratcher. On March 9, they defeated the Chieftains 4-0 behind goals from Boyles, Bratcher, Fernando Saldana and Logan Wolfe. They have now won three in a row in the Highway 97 rivalry.
Both teams suffered their first losses of the season Friday at Bartlesville. The girls lost 2-0, while the boys lost 4-2. Bratcher scored both goals for the boys, and leads the team with five this season.
Sand Springs soccer will return to action after spring break, with a pair of non-district road matches March 23 at Enid.
BaseballThe Sandites (5-2) are riding a five-game winning streak after sweeping a district home-and-home against Putnam City West and going 2-0 at the Owasso Festival.
Jabe Schlehuber threw 12 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over the Patriots on March 8, while Jacob Shields and Keaton Campbell hit doubles for the team’s only two hits. On March 9, the offense exploded for 11 hits, including a 2-of-2 performance from Ty Pennington with one double, two runs and five RBIs. Brycen Peterman hit a triple and scored three runs, and Shields scored two runs and had four RBIs with a homer.
Pennington had another stellar day Thursday against Oktaha, hitting two doubles and a triple in a 5-2 win. On Friday, it was Cason Savage who stole the show, smacking a grand slam in a 9-0 rout of Berryhill, which was 5-0 coming into the game.
The Sand Springs sluggers will play a pair of doubleheaders Thursday and Saturday at the Edmond Festival as they look to keep their streak alive.
Track and fieldThe Sandites competed at the Union meet on Thursday and several athletes had impressive performances. Layne Kirkendoll won the girls long jump by more than a foot on the runner-up, and finished second in the high jump. Joseph Mattison ran the 200-meter dash in 23.19 seconds for third place and Sakauri Wilson placed fifth in the 100-meter in 13.41.