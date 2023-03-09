Middle and high school students are being encouraged to apply for one of 20 free STEM Summer Academies that will be held at 16 college campuses across the state from late May through mid-August.

The STEM Summer Academies are being sponsored by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and are open to upcoming eighth- through 12th-graders.

Each academy will explore the latest trends in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, through fun, hands-on activities and innovative software as students experiment both in the classroom and outdoors.

Many academies will include field trips to some of the state’s top companies, science facilities and museums.

Most academies will last from five days to two weeks. Some will require students to live on campus in residence halls, while others require that students travel to and from campus each day.

This year, there are 14 residential academies and six commuter academies.

“Oklahoma needs more STEM graduates to meet tomorrow’s workforce demands,” higher education Chancellor Allison Garrett said in a news release. “Our Summer Academies encourage middle school and high school students to explore and prepare academically for STEM disciplines.

“Participants in STEM Summer Academies learn skills that will benefit them in school and in life, and (they) are more likely to enroll in college and earn a degree.”

Applications for the academies are being accepted now, and many have deadlines. Because the academies are free and enrollment is limited, students are encouraged to apply early.

To qualify, students must be entering eighth through 12th grade this fall. The academies are not exclusively for top students but instead are designed to give all students an opportunity to increase their interest and confidence in STEM fields and, ultimately, expand their career and educational aspirations.

Academy descriptions and contact information can be found online at okhighered.org/summer-academies. Students can also get information from their school counselors or by calling 800-858-1840.