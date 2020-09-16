State Fishing Report

Greenleaf: August 30. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs, minnows, and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: August 31. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 80 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, grasshoppers, and shad around flats, river channel, and river mouth. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: August 27. Elevation above normal, water 86. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastics and small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on flukes and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.