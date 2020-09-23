State Fishing Report

Northeast
Ft. Gibson: September 14. Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at
. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, flukes, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on live bait and shad around channels, points, and river channel. Late summer and early fall can be some of the most enjoyable times of the year to enjoy the lake. Come catch a fish!! Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: September 9. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around channels, coves, creek channels, docks, river channel, and river mouth. Catfish can be readily caught on jug lines and cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and nymphs at 20-25 ft. around brush structure and docks. White bass good around the Blue Bluff area on the northern end of the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: September 13. Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Bluegill sunfish good on jigs and worms around shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: September 14. Elevation above normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: September 11. Elevation normal, water 67 and slightly stained from algae blooms. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam and around the Watts WMA. Minimal water generation as of late. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: September 14. Elevation normal, water 80s and murky. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad and minnows around dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: September 15. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs and plastics baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: September 13. Elevation above normal, water 79 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Flathead catfish fair snagging below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County
Northwest
Canton: September 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass fair on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel catfish fair on shad and worms around the main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: September 15. Elevation 2 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Catfish good on juglines. Striped bass hybrids fair on live baits and topwater lures around the main lake. Crappie slow. White bass fair with live baits. Walleye slow to fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Southeast
Arbuckle: September 15. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 76-79. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARBU.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on dough bait and sponge bait around baited holes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on topwater lures early in the day. Crappie good off docks early morning and very good on minnows and jigs (Milk Monkey) around lake brush piles. White bass good up Rock Creek and Guy Sandy in shallow water; late evening is best. Sunfish good with a fly-rod. Report submitted by Jack Melton.
Broken Bow: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Eufaula: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 82 and turbid. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. White bass good on crickets, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, and around the dam and main lake. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and shrimp below the dam, around the dam, river channel, and sandbar. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around coves, docks, main lake, and riprap. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
Hugo: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUGO.lakepage.html. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.
Konawa: September 13. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp, and worms around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.
Lower Mountain Fork: September 11. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait and worms around creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
McGee Creek: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 85. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, flukes, and topwater lures around brush structure, dam, flats, and rocks. White bass fair on Alabama rig and topwater lures around dam, flats, and main lake. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.
Pine Creek: September 11. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around coves. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish excellent on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms around the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.
Robert S. Kerr: September 10. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, minnows, crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, rocks, standing timber, shallows, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, goldfish, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, around coves, creek channels, channels, main lake, river mouth, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, points, coves, shorelines, sandbar, shallows, standing timber, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.
Sardis: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.
Texoma: September 11. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. With cooler temps here at Texoma lake fishing has picked up. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and river channel. Striped bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and river channel. White bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Topwater bite is still good in early morning hours and some during late evening. Anglers looking for larger fish should use live shad on the flats near Washita Point in about 25 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.
Wister: September 11. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastics, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, in coves, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.
Southwest
Ft. Cobb: September 13. Elevation below normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on jigs and small lures around flats and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Waurika: September 15. Elevation normal, water low 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around channels and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.
