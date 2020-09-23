State Fishing Report

Sardis: September 11. Elevation above normal, water 78. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: September 11. Elevation normal, water 76. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/DENI.lakepage.html. With cooler temps here at Texoma lake fishing has picked up. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and river channel. Striped bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats, main lake, and river channel. White bass fair on live shad and topwater lures around flats and main lake. Topwater bite is still good in early morning hours and some during late evening. Anglers looking for larger fish should use live shad on the flats near Washita Point in about 25 ft. of water. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Marshall County.