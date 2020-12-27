Year-in-review: 2020 look back in sports

Below is a look back at some of the biggest sports stories around the Sand Springs area from 2020:
Dustin Kinard takes over at Mannford
Dustin Kinard puts a lot of trust in fate. Despite being released as Charles Page High School’s head football coach recently, he put his trust in things working out in his favor.
And they did. On Jan. 13, Kinard was approved as Mannford’s new head football coach after spending the last 13 seasons at Sand Springs at the helm for the Sandites.
“I’m a believer in everything happening for a reason,” Kinard said. “Something like this is a big reason why.”
In 13 seasons at Sand Springs, Kinard guided the Sandites to 64-74 mark with seven playoff appearances. In 2015, his Sandite team reached the Class 6AII championship game, which Bixby won 38-28.
State Tournament Postponement: 'Everything is happening so fast'
The Sand Springs boys basketball team fought all season to get back to the Class 6A state tournament, but, due to the fears and concerns about the coronavirus, the Sandites are going to have to wait a little longer.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced just prior to the first round on March 12 the tournament was postponed and later canceled.
The Sandite boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 16-6 record, and they blew through the regional tournament, beating Enid and Broken Arrow. In the Area Tournament, they lost a close game to No. 1 ranked Booker T. Washington, 66-60, but then beat Owasso for the Area Consolation trophy, sending them to the state tournament.
CPHS (19-7) qualified for the state tournament in two of the last three years after having not been there in 55 years.
OSSAA cancels remainder of sports season
This is unchartered territory for Eric Savage. All the Charles Page High School boys basketball coach knows in March is basketball, followed quickly by a transition to watching his Cason Savage play baseball.
But after last week’s ruling by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association that all high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season are to be halted, Savage now has ample time on his hands.
“I think ever since the boys were four — or for the last 16 years — we’ve had baseball in the spring,” Savage said. “Then there was summer basketball and stuff like that. It’s definitely a change, for sure.”
Last week, the OSSAA’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel any remaining high school sports for the rest of the academic year, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. So in an instant, the Sandites were stripped of a chance of playing for a state championship.
“You really can’t put it into words,” Savage said of the sudden stoppage to all activities. “The bad thing is you can’t get together with your team to celebrate their season. Stuff like the banquet is postponed indefinitely.”
The only thing Savage can do right now is communicate with his players via phone calls or text messages.
“I texted the guys the other day, and I just told them how proud I was of them,” he said. “I thought this team really captured the hearts of a lot of people.”
Former Sandite standout, Sooners coach Blake dies
John Blake, a Sand Springs standout who played football at Oklahoma and later became the program’s 20th head coach, died at age 59 on July 23.
A 1979 Charles Page High School graduate, Blake was a four-year varsity letterman at fullback and nose guard for A.D. James. Blake had a decorated Sandite career and earned MVP honors of the 1979 All-State Game.
Blake, a 1996 Sand Springs Education Foundation Hall of Fame inductee, later became a four-year letterwinner at nose guard for OU under head coach Barry Switzer.
Following his playing career, Blake went on to coach at OU as a graduate assistant (1984-87), assistant coach (1989-92) and head coach (1996-98). He also served as a college assistant at Tulsa (1987-88), Mississippi State (2003), Nebraska (2004-06) and North Carolina (2007-10). Blake also won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys (1993-95) and coached a season with the Buffalo Bills (2016).
After nearly 100 years, HWY 97 Rivalry creates traveling trophy
Sapulpa won the first HWY 97 Rivalry game in 1922, but Sand Springs can lay claim to hoisting the first-ever HWY 97 Rivalry traveling trophy.
For 98 years, the towns of Sand Springs and Sapulpa haven’t been able to agree on much, but the one thing they can agree on is that the HWY 97 Rivalry game is one of the most important games of the season. And now they have some hardware to prove it.
Athletic Directors Mike Rose and Rod Sitton have wanted a traveling trophy for the rivalry game, and they got some help from State Representative Mark Lawson (Dist. 30) who is from Sapulpa.
“Sapulpa Athletic Director Michael Rose reached out to me about creating a traveling trophy for the Highway 97 rivalry. He thought a Highway 97 road sign would be a fitting trophy,” Lawson said.
On Friday, Aug. 28, as time was ticking off the clock, Rose handed the trophy to Sitton, and a new tradition was born. Sitton then handed the sign to the Sand Springs football team and they erupted in celebration.
After the 21-17 Sand Springs win, the trophy will reside at Charles Page High School for the next year.
The Canyons reopens following renovations
Golfers around Sand Springs had at least one treat on Halloween.
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge announced on its Facebook page the course’s long-awaited reopening to the public is set for Oct. 31. The course has been closed to the public since February due to a $1 million renovation project. The clubhouse has also been under construction for nearly a year while undergoing a $1.3 million facelift.
“I’ve been here 30 years. This is the most money, the biggest renovation the city has ever done on the golf course,” said the Canyons Director of Golf Brian Talley. “I’m just lucky to be a part of it. I’m excited to get it open.”
One of the gems of the clubhouse renovation includes a new publically-accessible banquet hall that is expected to accommodate 150-180 people. The venue enables the Canyons to host a variety of larger-scale gatherings.
The remodel includes a new-look kitchen along with a walk-in cooler, both located next to a multi-purpose work space bar area. A smaller, repurposed pro shop has been relocated on the south side of the clubhouse.
Among the bells and whistles is a new TrackMan Golf Simulator, which is available for public use by reservation. On the course, each of the Canyons’ 20 greens, including the putting and nursery greens, got “touched,” according to Talley. Those renovated areas include the contours of the greens, the bunkers, the approach, the collars as well as a new irrigation system beneath each green.
Some of the tee boxes were redone as well.
Survive and advance: Sandites hold off late Deer Creek charge for first-round win
Sand Springs built a 17-point lead against Edmond Deer Creek but still needed a defensive stand in the closing moments to hold on for a 34-29 victory at Memorial Stadium in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs on Nov. 14.
Hosting their first playoff game in seven years, The Sandites notched their first postseason win since 2016. The victory came 48 hours after the game was rescheduled a day after it was believed Sand Springs would receive a forfeit due to COVID-19.
“These kids handled it great,” said first-year Bobby Klinck. “There were ups and downs. The training that we do for them helped and it speaks a lot to who they are.”
Ty Pennington ran for a career-high 191 yards, threw for another 168 yards and accounted for three scores. Pennington scored on runs of 2 and 18 yards and found Jacob Blevins for a 36-yard touchdown but the junior quarterback also had two fumbles, both of which led to Antler scores.