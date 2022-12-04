Wrestling season opens for Sandites

Sand Springs’ girls wrestling team took 16th place in its season opener at the Jay Border Wars with three medalists.

Kelsi Hilton placed fourth at 140 pounds with two pins, Laila Mirza was sixth at 120 with two pins, and Tyreyalle Davis was sixth at 135 with four pins.

The Sandites will return to action Dec. 16 at the Cleveland Tournament while the boys wresting team will open its season Thursday with home duals against Duncan and Rogers (Arkansas) Heritage.

Junior high

The boys wrestling team took second place with two champions and four runners-up at its 51st annual home tournament. The girls program placed 11th in its first year.

Riley Kester won the heavyweight bracket with five pins and a technical fall, outscoring his opponents 35-5. In the finals, he won a 5-0 decision over Marley Branscum.

Corbin Wooley picked up his fourth win of the season at 132 pounds, making a comeback after an overtime loss in pool play.

After falling 8-6 to Cameron Bowman in sudden victory, Wooley won his next five matches without giving up a single point, defeating Stillwater’s Caden Johnson 6-0 in the finals.

Jaxon Grigsby was runner-up at 98 pounds, recording five pins and a technical fall, outscoring his first six opponents 60-3 before falling 5-0 to defending junior high state champion Aiden Jalajel in the finals.

Matthew Moore was runner-up at 126, pinning six opponents before falling in a 5-2 decision to defending state champion Legend Ellis in the finals.

Isaac Sensintaffer was runner-up at 155 with four pins, falling 10-0 to state champion Jakoby Petree in the finals.

Hudson Sheppard was runner-up at 170, outscoring his first six opponents 17-0 while pinning each of them in an average time of only 39 seconds. He had to medical forfeit his finals match to Haydan Yocham.

Kaden Pope finished third at 119 with four pins, outscoring his opponents 52-9. His only loss was a 3-0 decision to defending state champion Justus Heeg.

Other top-10 finishers were Gage Gunn (fourth), Hunter Spencer (fifth), Kasen McAffrey (fifth), Caleb Childers (sixth), Colt Chambers (sixth), Josh Compton (eighth), David Cline (eighth), and Brody Wilson (ninth).

Camben Garrison led the girls with a third-place finish at 96 pounds with two pins, and Rylee Allen was fifth at 117 with four pins.

Ananiah King and Lyla Waldren placed fifth, Cassidy Cypert was eighth, and Cailey Miller was 10th.

Youth

The Keystone Kids placed sixth at the Owasso Takedown Classic with six champions.

Jase Morgan won 49 pounds with four pins; Jett Galloway won at 55 with two pins; Holden Yingst won at 66 with one pin; Ryker Dawes won at 64 with three pins; Collin Randall won at 82 with three pins; and Hunter Sims won at 76 pounds with three pins.

Rixon Hathaway, Jayde Parks, and Na’Kya Canady were also finalists.