West Side Alliance soccer teams reach national playoffs

Since 1992, the West Side Alliance has been a staple in the Sand Springs sports community and has grown into one of the largest and most competitive soccer organizations in the state.
No longer just a youth soccer club, it is now building its brand.
Last fall, the WSA launched Side FC 92, a semi-pro extension of the league for high school, collegiate, and young adult players. The roster includes Division-I players from the universities of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tulsa, and more. This deep pool of talent has catapulted both the men’s and women’s teams into the national playoffs.
The men’s team got started in the fall and went undefeated 11-0-2 to win the UPSL Central Conference North Division II title, and was promoted to the Premier League. They posted a 11-2-1 record in their inaugural regular season, and have already brought home two more championship trophies, winning both their division and the Central Conference Championship. But their season ended with a 2-1 loss to Des Moines United FC in the national round of 32 on Sunday in Kansas City.
Side FC 92 head coach and WSA technical director Alexander McLaurin credits the team’s success this season to both the immensely talented players, as well as to the supportive organization that backs them.
“We’ve got a staff that works really hard to make sure all the training sessions are focused, that there’s a clear message and that they’re very well organized,” McLaurin said. “We’ve got top-quality players that are willing to push forward. They’ve all got ambitions. It makes it easy when you’ve got players that are looking to potentially break into the professional game.
“Everything is on a professional level from the training to the coaching to the way the players go about things. That makes it easy, as well as having the backing of a good organization as well. Having Roger Bush as club director, making sure that the team is supported in any way that we need, that’s really made it pretty easy on us.”
McLaurin added, “That was our biggest motivation behind (forming the Side FC 92) is being able to get younger players inside of the club a pathway—something to look up to. We’re never going to be at the level of an MLS club or anything like that, but we can at least bridge the gap and give the kids inside of the club kind of a realistic view to kind of get that next step. We call our program the `Pathway to Pro,` so we’re kind of that bridge in between that. We’re not getting any financial gain from it or trying to get into the MLS, we’re just there to promote our youth and our academy players.”
McLaurin is a 2006 graduate of Charles Page High School and several of his players are also former Sandites. The men’s team features Gustavo Saldana of Oklahoma Wesleyan, Fernando Saldana (who just graduated CPHS this year), and Luke Jeffus of the University of Tulsa.
The women’s team, which is 6-3-1 in its inaugural season and headed for the United Women’s Soccer League playoffs, also features a former Sandite in Karsen Lynch, who just graduated this year and is headed to Rogers State.