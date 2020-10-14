 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Sports Schedule

Weekly Sports Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs football

Ty Pennington and Sand Springs host top-ranked Bixby Thursday.

 Joey Johnson

Thursday, Oct. 15

CPHS Varsity Football hosts Bixby, 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19

CPHS JV Football at Bixby, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

SSJH 8th/9th Football at BT Washington, 6/7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23 CPHS Varsity Football at Choctaw, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

CPHS Varsity Cross Country hosts 6A regionals (at Case Park), 10 a.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News