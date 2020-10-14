Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 15
CPHS Varsity Football hosts Bixby, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 19
CPHS JV Football at Bixby, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
SSJH 8th/9th Football at BT Washington, 6/7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23 CPHS Varsity Football at Choctaw, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
CPHS Varsity Cross Country hosts 6A regionals (at Case Park), 10 a.m.
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Owasso Reporter sports editor. Phone: 918-272-1155
