Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 19
SSJH 9th Boys Basketball at Jenks White, 6 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Carver, TBA
Friday, Nov. 20
CPHS Varsity Football at Stillwater (6AII quarterfinals), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Union Open, 8 a.m.
CBMS Gold Wrestling at Union Open, 8 a.m.
