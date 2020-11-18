 Skip to main content
Weekly Sports Schedule

Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 19

SSJH 9th Boys Basketball at Jenks White, 6 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Carver, TBA

Friday, Nov. 20

CPHS Varsity Football at Stillwater (6AII quarterfinals), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Union Open, 8 a.m.

CBMS Gold Wrestling at Union Open, 8 a.m.

