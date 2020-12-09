 Skip to main content
Weekly Sports Schedule

Sand Springs basketball

Sand Springs is scheduled to play in the Bixby Tournament beginning Thursday. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 BRETT ROJO, for the Tulsa World

Thursday, Dec. 10

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 11

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

CPHS JV Wrestling at Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12

CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 14

CPHS 9th Boys Basketball hosts Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.

CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 4/5 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Union Red, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Union White, 5:30 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Union White, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at BA Gold, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18

CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.

