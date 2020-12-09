Weekly Sports Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 10
CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD
CPHS Varsity Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling hosts Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11
CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
CPHS JV Wrestling at Nathan Hale, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12
CPHS Varsity Girls Basketball at Bixby Tournament, TBD
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Perry Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 14
CPHS 9th Boys Basketball hosts Muskogee, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 6:30/8 p.m.
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.
CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball at Muskogee, 4/5 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Union Red, 6:30/7:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Union White, 5:30 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Mustang, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Union White, 6:30/7:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at BA Gold, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
CPHS JV Wrestling at Cleveland Tourney, 9 a.m.
