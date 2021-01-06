Weekly Sports Schedule (Jan. 7-Jan. 16)

Thursday, Jan. 7
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at Jenks White PEGS, 6 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 8
CPHS JV Varsity Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.
SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 8 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 9
CPHS JV Varsity Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.
SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 11
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Bixby Blue, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Bixby Red, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 6:30/8 p.m.
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 4/5 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 14
CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Owasso, 7 p.m.
CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Owasso, 6:30/7:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Sapulpa, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at BA White, 6 p.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Owasso, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 15
CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball hosts Union, 6:30/8 p.m.
CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball hosts Union, 4/5 p.m.
CPHS Varsity/JV Wrestling at Sapulpa Tournament, 9 a.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16 CPHS Varsity/JV Wrestling at Sapulpa Tournament, 9 a.m.
SSJH Gold Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 10 a.m.