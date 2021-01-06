 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekly Sports Schedule (Jan. 7-Jan. 16)

Weekly Sports Schedule (Jan. 7-Jan. 16)

{{featured_button_text}}
Sand Springs basketball

Charles Page High School will host rival Sapulpa on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in a key Frontier Valley Conference game.

 Shawn Hein, Sand Springs Leader

Thursday, Jan. 7

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at BA Black, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at Jenks White PEGS, 6 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Bixby, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8

CPHS JV Varsity Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.

SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 8 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9

CPHS JV Varsity Wrestling at Inola Tournament, 7 a.m.

SSJH Black Wrestling at Glenpool Dual Tournament, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 11

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball at Jenks Maroon, 6/7 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball hosts Bixby Blue, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball hosts Bixby Red, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 6:30/8 p.m.

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball hosts Sapulpa, 4/5 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 14

CPHS Varsity Wrestling at Owasso, 7 p.m.

CPHS 9th (G/B) Basketball hosts Owasso, 6:30/7:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th Gold (G/B) Basketball at Sapulpa, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

CBMS 8th White Boys Basketball at BA White, 6 p.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Owasso, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 15

CPHS Varsity (G/B) Basketball hosts Union, 6:30/8 p.m.

CPHS JV (G/B) Basketball hosts Union, 4/5 p.m.

CPHS Varsity/JV Wrestling at Sapulpa Tournament, 9 a.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 CPHS Varsity/JV Wrestling at Sapulpa Tournament, 9 a.m.

SSJH Gold Wrestling at Perry Tournament, 10 a.m.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News