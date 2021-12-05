Tyler Day sparks Mannford''s season-opening basketball wins

Mannford started its boys basketball season with convincing home wins over Sperry and Cleveland last week.

Tyler Day led the Pirates with 30 points and 17 assists for the two games.

In the season opener Nov. 30, Day had 16 points and 10 assists in Mannford's 81-40 victory over Sperry. Mannford led 40-22 at halftime and was never threatened.

Tyler Banfield added 15 points six rebounds and five assists. Banfield was 5-of-10 on 3s.

Trestin Thurman had 13 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Spess added 11 points.

"This was a good season and (Tulsa 7) conference opener for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We came out hooked up and ready to go. We shot the ball at a high clip and played fairly good defense all night. Our scoring was balanced and we had a lot of guys contribute.

On Friday, Mannford won 43-30 over Cleveland. Mannford led 18-6 at halftime.

Day had 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Thurman produced 13 points and four steals. Tyler Banfield scored eight points while Phillip Owens added six points and seven rebounds