Tyler Day sparks Mannford''s season-opening basketball wins

Mannford started its boys basketball season with convincing home wins over Sperry and Cleveland last week.
Tyler Day led the Pirates with 30 points and 17 assists for the two games.
In the season opener Nov. 30, Day had 16 points and 10 assists in Mannford's 81-40 victory over Sperry. Mannford led 40-22 at halftime and was never threatened.
Tyler Banfield added 15 points six rebounds and five assists. Banfield was 5-of-10 on 3s.
Trestin Thurman had 13 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Spess added 11 points.
"This was a good season and (Tulsa 7) conference opener for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We came out hooked up and ready to go. We shot the ball at a high clip and played fairly good defense all night. Our scoring was balanced and we had a lot of guys contribute.
On Friday, Mannford won 43-30 over Cleveland. Mannford led 18-6 at halftime.
Day had 14 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Thurman produced 13 points and four steals. Tyler Banfield scored eight points while Phillip Owens added six points and seven rebounds
"I thought both teams came out with a lot of emotion due to this game being a rivalry game," Mike Banfield said. "That led to the first half kind of being an ugly half offensively. We settled into the game in the second quarter and played well from there.
"I thought our defensive effort was great all night. Cleveland has some firepower and holding them to 30 points was an accomplishment. I was proud of our kids. This is always an emotionally packed game and our kids played at a high level especially on the defensive end of the floor."
Mannford's girls team opened with a 45-34 win over Sperry before a 44-35 loss against Cleveland.
Both the boys and girls teams play this week in Nowata's Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament. Semifinals are Thursday, losers bracket finals are Friday and championship games are Saturday. Mannford's boys open against South Coffeyville at 5:30 p.m. Monday after the girls play Chelsea at 4 p.m.