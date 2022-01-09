Tyler Day shines for Mannford in Route 66 Coliseum Classic

Mannford's Tyler Day was named to Stroud's Route 66 Coliseum Classic all-tournament team after helping the Pirates reach the title game.
Day had 43 points in the tournament as Mannford went 2-1.
Top-ranked Class 3A Oklahoma Christian School edged Mannford 33-31 in the championship matchup Saturday.
Day had 12 points and Tyler Banfield added 10 for 4A No. 15 Mannford (9-2).
"Our kids played their tails off," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "They executed our game plan and played an outstanding game on the defensive end of the floor. We just came up a little short on the offensive end. OCS has a really good group and are much deserving of their No. 1 ranking.
"It's good to play high level competition because it shows you the things you need to work on to get better. Hopefully we learned a few things from this game and it will make us better in the long run."
All three of Mannford's games in the tournament were closely contested.
In the quarterfinals Thursday, Mannford defeated Cushing 43-39. Day had 16 points and four steals.
"It seems like it's always a good battle when we play Cushing," Mike Banfield said. "It was a back-and-forth game, and we were able to make enough plays and get enough stops down the stretch to win."
In the semifinals, Mannford edged last year's 3A champion, Crossings Christian, 38-37. Day had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
"Heck of a win," Banfield said. "I was proud of our kids' effort. Our defense was outstanding all night, and we made enough plays on the offensive end of the floor to pull out the win. The game had a regional final and area final feel to it, and our kids found a way to win it."
The 2022 portion of the schedule started for Mannford with a 56-40 win Jan. 4 at Berryhill. Mannford led 24-23 at halftime before breaking the game open. Day had 19 points and seven rebounds.
Phillip Owens added six points and 11 rebounds while Trestin Thurman had nine points and six rebounds.
"We started slow," Banfield said. "You could tell it had been a few weeks since we had played a game due to the Christmas break. We settled in (during) the second half and played well."
Mannford will play its homecoming game Tuesday against Cushing and visit Bristow on Friday.
Mannford's girls basketball teams also is 9-2 after a 3-1 week. The Pirates finished third in the Route 66 Classic after defeating Seminole 53-45 on Saturday.
They started the tournament with a 38-29 victory over Crossings Christian and lost 72-45 against 3A No. 4 Bethel in the semifinals Friday. Earlier in the week, Mannford won 56-46 at Berryhill.