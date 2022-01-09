Tyler Day shines for Mannford in Route 66 Coliseum Classic

In the semifinals, Mannford edged last year's 3A champion, Crossings Christian, 38-37. Day had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

"Heck of a win," Banfield said. "I was proud of our kids' effort. Our defense was outstanding all night, and we made enough plays on the offensive end of the floor to pull out the win. The game had a regional final and area final feel to it, and our kids found a way to win it."

The 2022 portion of the schedule started for Mannford with a 56-40 win Jan. 4 at Berryhill. Mannford led 24-23 at halftime before breaking the game open. Day had 19 points and seven rebounds.

Phillip Owens added six points and 11 rebounds while Trestin Thurman had nine points and six rebounds.

"We started slow," Banfield said. "You could tell it had been a few weeks since we had played a game due to the Christmas break. We settled in (during) the second half and played well."

Mannford will play its homecoming game Tuesday against Cushing and visit Bristow on Friday.

Mannford's girls basketball teams also is 9-2 after a 3-1 week. The Pirates finished third in the Route 66 Classic after defeating Seminole 53-45 on Saturday.

They started the tournament with a 38-29 victory over Crossings Christian and lost 72-45 against 3A No. 4 Bethel in the semifinals Friday. Earlier in the week, Mannford won 56-46 at Berryhill.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.