Tyler Day leads Mannford's return to 4A area basketball tournament

Mannford's boys basketball team is going to a Class 4A area tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Tyler Day had 24 points, including four 3s, and six assists to help Mannford defeat host McLoud 50-47 in a Class 4A boys regional opener Saturday night.

Trestin Thurman added 12 points and five rebounds while Tyler Banfield contributed seven rebounds for the 15th-ranked Pirates (19-5), who will play at No. 1 and defending state champion Kingfisher (23-1) for a regional title at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The area tournament is Thursday through Saturday at Enid's Stride Bank Center.

McLoud missed a tying shot as time expired.

"This was a gritty win for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Our kids went on the road and played their tails off. It wasn't always pretty, but we found a way to win down the stretch of the game. Our defensive effort and urgency was great in the second half.

"Tyler Day played a heck of a game. This time of the year your impact kids have to play at a high level and he certainly did that. (Class) 4A is so tough year in and year out that you have to play at a high level every night to advance.