Tyler Day leads Mannford to pair of basketball wins

Mannford's boys basketball team improved to 11-2 after a pair of victories last week.

Tyler Day helped ensure that the Pirates had a happy basketball homecoming night Jan. 11.

Day had 24 points and eight assists to lead the Pirates to a 59-42 victory over Cushing.

Trestin Thurman added 10 points and six rebounds while Jake Moore scored 10 points in Mannford's only home game during a six-week stretch.

"I thought we played one of our most complete games of the season," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Our kids' energy level was really good. Our offensive execution was good and we played well on the defensive end of the floor all night. We had good balanced scoring and I was proud of our kids' effort. Tyler Day played at a high level all night and our post players gave us a good inside punch."

On Friday, Mannford won 49-40 at Bristow.

Phillip Owens led Mannford with 18 points and seven rebounds while Day had 12 points and five assists.