Tyler Day leads Mannford to pair of basketball wins

Mannford's boys basketball team improved to 11-2 after a pair of victories last week.
Tyler Day helped ensure that the Pirates had a happy basketball homecoming night Jan. 11.
Day had 24 points and eight assists to lead the Pirates to a 59-42 victory over Cushing.
Trestin Thurman added 10 points and six rebounds while Jake Moore scored 10 points in Mannford's only home game during a six-week stretch.
"I thought we played one of our most complete games of the season," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "Our kids' energy level was really good. Our offensive execution was good and we played well on the defensive end of the floor all night. We had good balanced scoring and I was proud of our kids' effort. Tyler Day played at a high level all night and our post players gave us a good inside punch."
On Friday, Mannford won 49-40 at Bristow.
Phillip Owens led Mannford with 18 points and seven rebounds while Day had 12 points and five assists.
"Really good road win for us," Banfield said. "Our kids really shared the ball well. We had 17 assists as a team on 49 points. We struggled to get stops in the first quarter, but our defensive effort was great in the second, third and fourth quarters. Phillip Owens played his tail off and played well all night. I was proud of our kids."
Mannford will play Tuesday at Kellyville and is at the NOC-Tonkawa Tournament on Thurday through Saturday. The Pirates will meet Blackwell at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, Pawnee at 8:05 p.m. Friday and NOAH at 8:05 p.m. Saturday.
Mannford's girls team is 10-3 after splitting two games last week. The Lady Pirates won 68-28 over Cushing and lost 65-60 at Bristow.
The Lady Pirates, after playing Tuesday at Kellyville, are also in the NOC-Tonkawa Tournament. They will face Coffeyville (Kansas) on Thursday, Pawnee on Friday and Woodland on Saturday.