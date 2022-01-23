Tyler Banfield, Tyler Day lead Mannford to NOC-Tonkawa title game

Tyler Banfield and Tyler Day led Mannford to its third boys basketball title game in as many tournaments this season.
The Pirates, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, however, lost in a final for the second time in two weeks, 70-61, against NOAH in a battle for the NOC-Tonkawa crown on Saturday night.
Day had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against NOAH. Trestin Thurman added 17 points for Mannford (14-3). Day had 60 points in three tournament games.
"Tough game for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We struggled to get consistent stops from the second quarter on. NOAH has a talented team with good guards that shot it really well and a good big inside. Tyler Day and Trestin Thurman played well. We have to learn from our mistakes and move on to the next one. We need to clean some things up offensively and defensively and prepare for a tough back end of the season."
In the tournament opener, Mannford defeated Blackwell 61-35 on Thursday. Day had 20 points and six assists. In the semifinals, Mannford beat Pawnee 57-52 on Friday.
Tyler Banfield had 23 points with seven of the Pirates' 13 treys. Day had 11 points and eight assists.
"Good win against a tradition-rich Pawnee program," Mike Banfield said. "We shot the ball well. Our ball movement was good and we shared the ball well as a team having 23 total assists."
The week started with a 57-54 win at Kellyville on Tuesday as the Pirates rallied from a 19-point deficit. Tyler Banfield sank the winning 3-pointer as time expired. He had 12 points and eight rebounds. Thurman had 20 points and six rebounds. Day narrowly missed a triple-double as he produced 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
"This was one of the better comebacks we have had in years," Mike Banfield said. "Conner Banfield hit a big 3 with about two minutes to go, and Jake Moore did a great job defensively. So we had multiple guys play well down the stretch of the game. I was proud of our kids."
Mannford will visit Sperry on Thursday and Cleveland on Friday.
The Lady Pirates, 13-4 and ranked No. 18 in 4A, also went 3-1 and finished second in the NOC-Tonkawa Tournament. Mannford lost to Woodland 50-e0 in the title game.
In the tournament opener, Mannford routed Coffeyville (Kansas) 63-21 and edged Pawnee 54-50 in the semifinals. The week started with a 50-45 win at Kellyville.