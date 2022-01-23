Tyler Banfield, Tyler Day lead Mannford to NOC-Tonkawa title game

Tyler Banfield and Tyler Day led Mannford to its third boys basketball title game in as many tournaments this season.

The Pirates, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, however, lost in a final for the second time in two weeks, 70-61, against NOAH in a battle for the NOC-Tonkawa crown on Saturday night.

Day had 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against NOAH. Trestin Thurman added 17 points for Mannford (14-3). Day had 60 points in three tournament games.

"Tough game for us," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We struggled to get consistent stops from the second quarter on. NOAH has a talented team with good guards that shot it really well and a good big inside. Tyler Day and Trestin Thurman played well. We have to learn from our mistakes and move on to the next one. We need to clean some things up offensively and defensively and prepare for a tough back end of the season."

In the tournament opener, Mannford defeated Blackwell 61-35 on Thursday. Day had 20 points and six assists. In the semifinals, Mannford beat Pawnee 57-52 on Friday.

Tyler Banfield had 23 points with seven of the Pirates' 13 treys. Day had 11 points and eight assists.