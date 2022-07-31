Two more Sandites sign with colleges; Meghan Charles wins WOGA state amateur flight

Two more members of Charles Page High School's Class of 2022 signed college letters of intent in recent weeks.

High jump state champion Layne Kirkendoll signed with South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits placed third in the Summit League this past season.

Kirkendoll holds the all-time Sand Springs records in long jump and high jump and also received college offers in basketball.

Gabe Glenn signed to play baseball at Allen Community College in Kansas. Glenn batted .433 for the Sandites this past season, scoring 37 runs and 45 RBI.

Allen competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference and the NJCAA.

Charles wins WOGA State Amateur flight

Meghan Charles, a 2021 CPHS graduate and Oklahoma City University sophomore, won the Women’s Oklahoma Golf Association State Amateur Championship's President's Flight on July 21 at Gaillardia Country Club in Oklahoma City.

Charles defeated Edmond’s Ashlynn Weir 4 and 3 in the President’s Flight semifinals, then beat Oklahoma City’s Drew Faires 3 and 2 in the finals.

Sandites girls basketball coach on Hall of Fame team

Sand Springs girls basketball coach Josh Berry was a member of Kansas Wesleyan's 2006-07 men's basketball team that will be be honored by that university with induction into the Coyote Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 22.

Berry was an All-Conference honorable mention on that team, which went 28-4 overall to set a school record and won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Berry transferred to KWU as a senior out of Sterling College and averaged 3.7 points, 3 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

Now entering his fourth year at Charles Page, Berry holds a 50-21 record as the Sand Springs girls’ coach.

Junior high fishing duo competes at Nationals

Sand Springs junior high students Drew Turner and Caden Strawn earned their way to the Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship at the Carroll County 1000-Acre Recreational Lake in Tennessee.

After placing third at the Oklahoma State Championship, the rising ninth-graders finished the season fifth in the nation. The duo turned in a haul of 16 pounds, 11 ounces.

Sandites selected for baseball showcase

Several Sand Springs baseball players were selected to represent Oklahoma at the Prep Baseball Report Junior Future Games showcase in Lakepoint, Georgia.

Alex Dudley and Jackson Turney were selected from the Class of 2026, Eli Buxton represented the Class of 2024, and Kayden Campbell was chosen from the Class of 2025.