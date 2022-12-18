Trestin Thurman's hot streak for Mannford carries into holiday break

Mannford’s Trestin Thurman followed up an MVP performance at Nowata’s basketball tournament with another big week, scoring 45 points as the 5-2 Pirates split a pair of home games going into the holiday break.

On Friday, Thurman had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a 64-60 loss against Cushing. He had 26 points in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates’ rally narrowly fell short after trailing 48-29 at the end of the third.

“They outplayed us for three quarters,” Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. “They hurt us on the glass early and shot the heck out of it, and we had a poor shooting night. It took us a half to adjust to their athleticism, and that can't happen.

“Our kids finally flipped the switch and competed their tails off in the fourth quarter. We battled back but just ran out of time,” he said.

“I credit Cushing,” Banfield said. “They have a good, physical and athletic group and shot it extremely well. Trestin Thurman had a great game down the stretch. He carried us in the fourth.

“We will be in a battle most nights the rest of the season,” Banfield said. “We have to clean some things up over Christmas break and be ready to go when we return.”

On Dec. 13, Mannford defeated Bristow 74-46. Thurman had 19 points and three steals. Kaleb Kindley had 14 points and five rebounds, while Mason Harvey added 13 points. Jake Moore contributed seven points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Pirates coasted after leading 39-9 at halftime.

“Our kids came out ready to play,” Banfield said. “It was our first home game of the season, and I think that always adds some excitement.

“We defended really well in the first half,” he said. “Our pressure gave them some problems. Overall I was pleased with our kids’ effort and execution.”

The Pirates’ girls team goes into the holiday break with a 6-1 record after defeating Bristow 51-44 and Cushing 66-27.

Mannford’s schedule will resume at home against Cleveland on Jan. 3 before playing Jan. 5-7 in Stroud’s Route 66 Coliseum Classic.