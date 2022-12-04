Trestin Thurman lifts Mannford to season-opening basketball victory

Mannford's boys basketball team split two games in its opening week of the season.

On Nov, 29, Trestin Thurman's basket as time expired lifted the Pirates past Berryhill 47-46.

Mannford's Tyler Banfield had 13 points and six rebounds while Thurman produced 12 points and eight rebounds.

"It was a back and forth game," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "They jumped on us early and we responded and had a really good second quarter. It was a fun high school game to be a part of. Trestin hit a big shot at the buzzer to give us a heck of a road win to start the season."

On Friday, Perkins-Tryon defeated Mannford 60-39. Perkins-Tryon led 32-17 at halftime. Jake Moore led Mannford with 14 points and five rebounds. He had 11 rebounds and five rebounds in the opener against Berryhill.

"We ran into a buzzsaw against Perkins," Banfield said. "They are a very talented team. They have the majority of their team back from an area final team (one win away from state last year). In my opinion, they are one of the top teams in class 4A.

"We struggled to consistently get stops which is disappointing. Defense is something we hang our hat on. Offensively we were a little better in the second half than the first half. Overall, we need to get better on both ends of the floor and improve our rebounding. It is good to play really good teams because they expose your weaknesses and the things you need to work on to get better."

Mannford's girls swept both their games, 67-36 over Berryhill and 56-33 over Perkins-Tryon.

Both Mannford's boys and girls teams will play this week in Nowata's Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament, with the semifinals Thursday and championship games Saturday. Both teams are the tournament's defending champions.