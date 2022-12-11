Trestin Thurman leads Mannford to Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament title

Trestin Thurman is the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament's most valuable player after leading Mannford to the championship.

Thurman scored 59 points in three tournament basketball games as the Pirates successfully defended their title at Nowata.

In Saturday night's title game, Tyler Banfield scored 19 points with five treys as Mannford routed Oklahoma Union 69-39.

Jake Moore added 13 points with five rebounds. Thurman produced 10 points and six assists. Conner Banfield had five points, five rebounds and five assists as Mannford improved to 4-1.

"Great game from start to finish," Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. "We once again had good scoring balance and our kids are sharing the ball at a high level. Defensively we were solid all night. It's always nice to win a tournament championship. I was proud of our kids."

In the first round, Mannford defeated the Pryor junior varsity 78-26. Thurman had 32 points and five rebounds. Moore produced 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Conner Banfield, who was also named to the all-tournament team, had eight points, 11 assists, six rebounds and six steals.

"Good start to the tournament for us," Mike Banfield said. "You never know how you'll come out in the first game of a tournament from an energy standpoint and I certainly thought our guys came in with the right mindset."

In the semifinals Thursday, Mannford rolled past Nowata 62-32. The Pirates outscored the Ironmen 19-2 in the second quarter en route to a 35-11 lead.

Thurman had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tyler Banfield added 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. Conner Banfield added 10 points, five assists and three steals. Moore had eight points and five rebounds.

"I thought it was one of our more complete games of the year," Mike Banfield said. "Offensively and defensively we were solid all night. We had good balanced scoring and shared the ball well. Nowata has a solid group and we came out fired up and ready to play."

In the title game, Mannford led 45-18 at halftime.

Mannford's girls team fell just short of successfully defending its title as it lost 52-46 to Oologah in the title game Saturday. Earlier, the Lady Pirates defeated the Pryor JV 64-31 and Nowata 56-31.

After Mannford hosts Bristow on Tuesday, Cushing visits Mannford on Friday in the final action before the holiday break.