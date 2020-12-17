Top high school wrestling programs converge on Charles Page High School in Friday's Okie Throwdown

Some of the top wrestling programs in Oklahoma will converge on the Ed Dubie Field House Friday.

Charles Page High School will host the first Okie Throwdown beginning at 11 a.m. The 11-team field is a compilation of programs from around the Sooner State who traditionally have traveled to the KCI Stampede, one of the elite high school tournaments in this part of the country. Due to COVID-19 concerns, out-of-state teams were not invited this year. Instead, CPHS will host a portion of those teams in a one-day event.

The field includes nationally-ranked programs in Stillwater and Tuttle as well as perennial 5A state title contender Collinsville. Mustang, another 6A contender, is also in the field along with CPHS, Edmond North, Glenpool, Morris, Perry, Salina and Union.

The event will begin with a series of round-robin matches and will conclude with bracket matches.

“There’s a lot of tough teams in there,” said CPHS coach Jarrod Patterson. “We’re going to see what tough wrestling looks like.”

Parents and fans are not allowed to attend. Portions of the action will be broadcast live on the Sandite Athletics YouTube channel. Results will be available online through trackwrestling.com.

