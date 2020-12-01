Tipoff time: Sandites set to open the basketball season

Sand Springs will begin the boys basketball season looking to fill a large void in the middle.
Senior Jaeden Hurd, who missed the final two months of the season a year ago with a torn ACL, is not expected to be ready for the 2020-21 campaign due to complications during the rehabilitation process, according to Charles Page High School coach Eric Savage.
The versatile 6-foot-6 Hurd averaged 7.6 points and five rebounds in 11 games a season ago in the post.
“It’s a big loss for us,” said Savage, who enters his eighth season at CPHS with a 101-78 record, including a 55-24 mark and two state tournament appearances in the last three years. “A senior with experience and his size and skillset, it changes some things. But a lot of guys got some experience last year in his absence. It’s just hard to replace a guy with his level.”
Savage added, “We were really versatile with him. We could play a lot of four-guard sets. Jaeden had the ability to stretch the floor. He could step out and shoot the 3. He was good in the pick-and-roll, not just with his back to the basket. He ran the floor well.”
With Hurd sidelined, the Sandites will look to three returning players with starting experience, seniors Marlo Fox, Cason Savage and Daren Hawkins, a year removed from a 19-7 record and a state tournament berth.
Fox was a first-team All-Frontier Valley Conference selection last season, the lone junior on the squad. The 5-foot-11 guard led CPHS in scoring (17.4 ppg.) and 3-pointers (61) while shooting an efficient 51% from the field. Fox scored at least 20 points on 10 different occasions.
“We’ll be relying heavily on his skills,” Savage said. “He’ll be our go-to-guy and our catalyst.”
Utilized more as a facilitator, Cason Savage (6-0) will be expected on to add more scoring punch on the wing. The 6-2 Hawkins, who missed the last part of the basketball season due to an ACL injury, returns to the hardwood after spending the fall on the football field.
High-energy junior Jason Clark is a strong candidate for one of the starting spots while assuming some of the point guard duties for Savage and Fox. Senior Corbin Fisher returns to the court after a one-year sabbatical and gives CPHS size at guard with his 6-2 frame and a 3-point shooter who can score off the dribble. Junior Costen Brockman (6-0) returns on the perimeter as well.
Junior Ryan Shoemaker (6-2) is back at forward for CPHS.
As was the case last year, juniors Ethan Oakley (6-3) and John Keim (6-4) will be asked to play more significant minutes in the post with Hurd on the shelf. Senior Trevin Corona (6-4), who played on the Sandite offensive line, is a new addition to the program. A transfer from Central, Corona saw time in a reserve role last year with the Braves.
The COVID-19 pandemic not only wiped away last year’s 6A state tournament for CPHS but has made the offseason and pending 2020-21 campaign a perpetually fluid situation for Savage and the Sandites.
“We tried to keep (the offseason) as normal as possible,” said Savage, whose team was limited to one preseason scrimmage prior to last week. “But you kind of expect the unexpected as a coach. You kind of prepare yourself mentally for I could get to school today and, at any given moment, I could be notified that we’re all on quarantine or certain players are under quarantine. So if you were planning to do something that day, you’ve got to be ready to change real quick if it was with certain personnel.”
CPHS is scheduled to open its regular season Thursday when it hosts NOAH inside the Ed Dubie Field House. The Sandites will then take part in the Inola Tournament, which begins Monday with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff against the host Longhorns.
Savage said his teams defense will have to carry the water early on in the season as CPHS tries to carve out its offensive identity without Hurd in the middle.
“I know they’re going to bust their butt,” Savage said. “They’re going to play hard. We’re going to be a good defensive team. Our guards are smart. They’re going to value the ball so we’re not going to make a lot of turnovers.”
