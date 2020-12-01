Tipoff time: Sandites set to open the basketball season

The COVID-19 pandemic not only wiped away last year’s 6A state tournament for CPHS but has made the offseason and pending 2020-21 campaign a perpetually fluid situation for Savage and the Sandites.

“We tried to keep (the offseason) as normal as possible,” said Savage, whose team was limited to one preseason scrimmage prior to last week. “But you kind of expect the unexpected as a coach. You kind of prepare yourself mentally for I could get to school today and, at any given moment, I could be notified that we’re all on quarantine or certain players are under quarantine. So if you were planning to do something that day, you’ve got to be ready to change real quick if it was with certain personnel.”

CPHS is scheduled to open its regular season Thursday when it hosts NOAH inside the Ed Dubie Field House. The Sandites will then take part in the Inola Tournament, which begins Monday with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff against the host Longhorns.

Savage said his teams defense will have to carry the water early on in the season as CPHS tries to carve out its offensive identity without Hurd in the middle.

“I know they’re going to bust their butt,” Savage said. “They’re going to play hard. We’re going to be a good defensive team. Our guards are smart. They’re going to value the ball so we’re not going to make a lot of turnovers.”

