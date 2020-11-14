Survive and advance: Sandites hold off late Deer Creek charge for first-round win

Things did not come as easy as they could have for Sand Springs on Saturday afternoon but ultimately the Sandites followed a wise motto for playoff play, survive and advance.
No. 8-ranked Sand Springs built a 17-point lead against No. 9 Edmond Deer Creek but still needed a defensive stand in the closing moments to hold on for a 34-29 victory at Memorial Stadium in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs.
The Sandites (7-4) notched their first postseason win in four years and advanced to face No. 2 Stillwater (8-0) next week in the quarterfinals. The victory came 48 hours after the game was rescheduled a day after it was believed Sand Springs would receive a forfeit due to COVID-19.
“These kids handled it great,” said first-year Bobby Klinck. “There were ups and downs. The training that we do for them helped and it speaks a lot to who they are.”
Ty Pennington ran for a career-high 191 yards, threw for another 168 yards and accounted for three scores. Pennington scored on runs of 2 and 18 yards and found Jacob Blevins for a 36-yard touchdown but the junior quarterback also had two fumbles, both of which led to Antler scores.
“We did alright,” Pennington said. “We got there but we wouldn’t finish. A lot of that is on me. We just got to keep working, keep pushing.”
Hosting its first playoff game since 2013, Sand Springs jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter after Pennington’s short run and Ryan Shoemaker pounced on a Blake Jones fumble in the endzone. The Sandites extended their lead to 20-3 when Pennington found an open Blevins down the middle for his third scoring reception of the season midway through the second quarter.
Blevins led Sand Springs with five catches for 104 yards.
The Sandites looked for more but Deer Creek’s Reed Eden forced and recovered a Pennington fumble in Sand Springs territory. Four plays later Brett Pense found Logan Ward for a 19-yard touchdown as the Antlers cut the deficit to 20-11 going into halftime after a successful two-point conversion.
Sand Springs scored on its first two offensive series of the second half, on a Jones 14-yard run and Pennington’s 18-yard scamper, and maintained a 34-19 lead. But early in the fourth quarter, with the Sandites backed up in their own territory, Antlers’ linebacker Andre Bruner scooped up a Pennington fumble at the 2 and made the short trip into the endzone. Ward booted through a 25-yard field goal with 5:49 remaining as the lead shrunk to 34-29.
Deer Creek got the ball back once more at its own 31. But this time the Sandite defense did not allow a first down before turning the Antlers over on downs with 1:09 left in the game.
“It’s playoff football,” Klinck said of the late drama. “(Deer Creek is) a well-coached football team. We’ve got to learn to put people away. But we’ll take it.”
Pense completed 18-of-37 passes for 277 yards and two touchdowns for Deer Creek (4-6). Hunter Holley paced the Antlers with 103 receiving yards, including a 68-yard touchdown catch.
