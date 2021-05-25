`Stronger and faster' Sandites preparing for upcoming football season

Since walking off the field in a quarterfinal playoff loss to Stillwater in November, Charles Page High School’s football team has been honed in on one specific area.

“We have been singularly focused on our strength and conditioning,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said. “We’ve integrated a neutrino program to help with our workouts and our players look physically different. We are bigger stronger and faster. I’m excited to see how that translates on the field.”

Klinck wasted little time getting the Sandites among the playoff crowd in Class 6AII, producing a 7-5 mark in his first year at the helm. Now he’s hoping his team can harness the excitement from the postseason and channeling it properly.

“Our emotional stability has been a huge emphasis this offseason,” Klinck said. “Football is an emotional game and we have to learn to harness that and use that passion to our advantage.”

The Sandites are embarking on spring practices in preparation for what lies ahead — team camps, 7-on-7 events and preseason practices in August. With a few spring practices under their belt, Klinck noticed a particular area on the field where a group of guys are leading the team’s efforts.