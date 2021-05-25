`Stronger and faster' Sandites preparing for upcoming football season

Since walking off the field in a quarterfinal playoff loss to Stillwater in November, Charles Page High School’s football team has been honed in on one specific area.
“We have been singularly focused on our strength and conditioning,” Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck said. “We’ve integrated a neutrino program to help with our workouts and our players look physically different. We are bigger stronger and faster. I’m excited to see how that translates on the field.”
Klinck wasted little time getting the Sandites among the playoff crowd in Class 6AII, producing a 7-5 mark in his first year at the helm. Now he’s hoping his team can harness the excitement from the postseason and channeling it properly.
“Our emotional stability has been a huge emphasis this offseason,” Klinck said. “Football is an emotional game and we have to learn to harness that and use that passion to our advantage.”
The Sandites are embarking on spring practices in preparation for what lies ahead — team camps, 7-on-7 events and preseason practices in August. With a few spring practices under their belt, Klinck noticed a particular area on the field where a group of guys are leading the team’s efforts.
“Our defensive front,” Klinck said of a unit that consists of Gabe Brown, Landon Hendricks, Dominic Ornelas and Chuck Gaylord. “It’s amazing the difference a year can make. In terms of technique and understanding. Also our offensive line has made huge strides thus far.”
Klinck also pointed out some players that have stepped into leadership roles heading into the 2021 campaign.
“Brooks Dudley has been a catalyst and leader for us on defense,” Klinck said. “He’s learning to harness his passion into being a productive football player for us. Also, quarterback Ty Pennington is just a laid-back guy who oozes with confidence. I love the swag he’s got this year.”
And looking ahead to the 2021 season starting in earnest, Klinck has his sights set on where he wants his team to be by then.
“I think all the extra reps we’ll have with spring ball and summer 7-on-7 will help us with our kids understanding our schemes better,” Klinck said. “Last year the reps we lost due to COVID certainly delayed our kids’ development. We want our kids to play and react instead of thinking about what their assignments are.”