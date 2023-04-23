With two outs and a runner at first, Sandites freshman pitcher Easton Webb (2-0) needed to retire only one more batter to secure the win on a chilly Saturday afternoon.

An error at third and a walk to load the bases gave the Tahlequah Tigers a fighting chance, but Webb worked out of the jam with his eighth strikeout to earn the 11-0 run-rule win.

Charles Page High School (23-7) bounced back from its Friday night loss at Bixby (21-8) with a dominant showing less than 24 hours later against Tahlequah (5-19) to wrap up another successful week.

“I didn’t expect anything different,” head coach Matt Brown said. “Our kids have always responded well.”

Webb, an Oklahoma State University commit, surrendered only two hits in the five-inning complete game.

“Easton’s been getting better and better and better all year long,” Brown said. “We’re super confident when he takes the mound for us.”

Dom Ornelas put in work at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance that included a homer and three RBIs. His two-run blast came in the first inning, but the real fireworks came in the second, as the Sandites racked up seven runs on five hits.

Tahlequah’s second error of the afternoon surrendered two runs on a Brody Rutledge single, then Rutledge scored on a passed ball. Kayden Campbell added a two-run double before scoring on the Tigers’ third error.

Sacrifice flies from Jackson Turney and Jabe Schlehuber padded the lead in the third.

“We’ve got guys that can swing it up and down the order,” Brown said. “It doesn’t have to be the same guy all the time. We’ve got different guys that do well every single day, and some days we come out and they find holes.”

The Sandites have only two district games left to play — Monday and Tuesday against Putnam City North (9-23, 2-10). While they have already clinched a top-four district finish, they still have the potential for a district title in front of them.

If the Sandites win out and Broken Arrow and Owasso split their games on Monday and Tuesday, it’ll force a four-way tie for the district lead. The Sandites already have a big edge on Owasso and Jenks in tie-breaking run differential and are neck-and-neck with Broken Arrow.

“We’ve got to win the games that are in front of us,” Brown said. “We’ll let the chips fall where they may, and we’re going to see if we can go win a Regional.”

The Sandites had won 10 in a row dating to an April 4 district loss at Jenks before the Spartans spoiled the streak 6-2 in a nondistrict bout Friday.

A Rhen Rutledge homer gave the Sandites their only lead against Bixby in the top of the first, but the visitors were unable to recover from a four-run fourth inning.

On Thursday, the Sandites won 9-1 against Lincoln Christian (17-12) via run-rule. Jackson Stewart went 3-for-3 with a run and three RBIs while Elliott (7-0) struck out.

On April 18, the Sandites swept a Senior Night doubleheader against U.S. Grant (0-15, 0-11) to improve to 9-3 in district standings.

Schlehuber (4-0) struck out 12 in a 16-0 one-hitter while going 2-for-2 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs in the first game. Gage Elliott also hit a two-run homer.

Gatlin Gunn (1-1) pitched a two-hitter and struck out eight in a 19-0 victory in the nightcap. Webb hit a grand slam in the first inning while Jace Arnold went 2-for-2 with a pair of homers, three runs, and six RBIs.

In addition to the five-inning run-rule, the Generals also benefited from having each inning end early without having to record three outs.