Strong start for Sandites' wrestling season includes Highway 97 win, Mitchell Smith's honor

Sand Springs' wrestling team is off to a hot start this season.

Last week, the Sandites defeated Class 5A No. 4 Sapulpa 37-23 in a Highway 97 rivalry dual on Tuesday and then finished second in the Bring the Hammer tournament at Cabot, Arkansas, as Mitchell Smith was named the event's Outstanding Wrestler.

In the dual, the Sandites won eight out of the 14 matches, collecting four pins in their fifth consecutive win against the Chieftains.

Sapulpa, fresh off a tournament win at Bristow, took an early lead before Sammy Naugle pinned Parker Lecoq at 138 to put the visiting Sandites up 13-12. Lecoq had scored two takedowns and a set of near-fall points against Naugle before the Sandite made a second-period comeback.

Mitchell Smith followed it up with a pin of Blake Hurt, and Ethan Norton pinned Hugh Primeau to turn the tide in the Sandites’ favor.

The two teams traded blows until 195 when Brooks Dudley clinched the dual with a pin of Jackson Deerman to make it 34-20.

Zander Grigsby recorded a major decision for the Sandites, and Jayden Pait, Ethan White and Marcus Sims all won decisions.