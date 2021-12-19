Strong start for Sandites' wrestling season includes Highway 97 win, Mitchell Smith's honor

Sand Springs' wrestling team is off to a hot start this season.
Last week, the Sandites defeated Class 5A No. 4 Sapulpa 37-23 in a Highway 97 rivalry dual on Tuesday and then finished second in the Bring the Hammer tournament at Cabot, Arkansas, as Mitchell Smith was named the event's Outstanding Wrestler.
In the dual, the Sandites won eight out of the 14 matches, collecting four pins in their fifth consecutive win against the Chieftains.
Sapulpa, fresh off a tournament win at Bristow, took an early lead before Sammy Naugle pinned Parker Lecoq at 138 to put the visiting Sandites up 13-12. Lecoq had scored two takedowns and a set of near-fall points against Naugle before the Sandite made a second-period comeback.
Mitchell Smith followed it up with a pin of Blake Hurt, and Ethan Norton pinned Hugh Primeau to turn the tide in the Sandites’ favor.
The two teams traded blows until 195 when Brooks Dudley clinched the dual with a pin of Jackson Deerman to make it 34-20.
Zander Grigsby recorded a major decision for the Sandites, and Jayden Pait, Ethan White and Marcus Sims all won decisions.
The junior high team pitched a shutout against the Chieftains with a 75-0 victory.
The Sandites then traveled to Cabot over the weekend and came away with titles by Grigsby and Smith.
Grigsby (8-0) won the 120-pound bracket with three pins, a technical fall, and two major decisions to remain undefeated on the season.
Smith (8-0) won at 145 pounds with seven pins.
Pait, Norton, David Ritchey, Cash Lucas, and Carter Goodman placed third. Jaxon “Scout” Trotter placed fourth, James Robey placed seventh, and Colt Hood and Jesse Moore placed ninth. Dylan Quinton and Drake Fain placed 10th, Ethan White placed 11th, and Slaytor Ferrell placed 12th.
The Sandites were only 17 points behind Keller Timber Creek (Texas), despite being short-handed without Blake Jones, Brooks Dudley and Mason Harris. Dudley and Harris are expected to return after Christmas break, but Jones may miss the season due to a football injury.
Sand Springs will return to action Jan. 4 with a dual at Jenks.