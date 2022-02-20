Strong showing for Sandites at wrestling regional

STILLWATER — Charles Page High School's wrestling team finished in sixth place Saturday at the Class 6A-East Regional in Stillwater, qualifying seven Sandites for the state tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City.

“I felt like everybody wrestled hard,” coach Jarrod Patterson said. “We had a couple that came up a little bit short, but I was very pleased with the effort that we put in.”

The team saw a notable improvement over last year’s eighth-place finish with four qualifiers, and the Sandites will be sending their largest lineup to state since Patterson took over the program in 2018.

“I think we’ve got a little bit more of a team type of atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody’s watching every single match, cheering for guys.

“They’re excited for each other. They’re excited for themselves. There’s a little bit more passion this year. I’m really excited about this group and the future.”

Junior Mitchell Smith (27-6) was the team’s highest finisher, placing second at 145 pounds with two pins.