Strong showing for Sandites at wrestling regional

STILLWATER — Charles Page High School's wrestling team finished in sixth place Saturday at the Class 6A-East Regional in Stillwater, qualifying seven Sandites for the state tournament next weekend in Oklahoma City.
“I felt like everybody wrestled hard,” coach Jarrod Patterson said. “We had a couple that came up a little bit short, but I was very pleased with the effort that we put in.”
The team saw a notable improvement over last year’s eighth-place finish with four qualifiers, and the Sandites will be sending their largest lineup to state since Patterson took over the program in 2018.
“I think we’ve got a little bit more of a team type of atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody’s watching every single match, cheering for guys.
“They’re excited for each other. They’re excited for themselves. There’s a little bit more passion this year. I’m really excited about this group and the future.”
Junior Mitchell Smith (27-6) was the team’s highest finisher, placing second at 145 pounds with two pins.
Carter Goodman (24-11) placed third at 160 after taking a break from wrestling last season. In the placement round, he won a 6-4 decision against Caleb Rogers, the Bixby wrestler who had beaten him 5-1 the day before.
“Carter’s come up short a few times throughout the year, but man — this tournament was a good one for him,” Patterson said. “He’s been working hard and just battling and staying in good position and had some really good matches.”
Blake Jones (11-6) placed third at 170 with three pins, and his only loss came to the tournament champion, Owasso's Braxton Bacon.
“Blake’s had a couple lingering injuries from football that we’ve been nursing throughout the season,” Patterson said. “But at this point it is what it is. He’s a senior and we’re going to push through it. That’s all we can do.”
Sophomore stars Zander Grigsby (18-3) and Mason Harris (17-7) placed fourth at 120 and 220, respectively, and freshmen David Ritchey (20-12) and Jaxon “Scout” Trotter (20-11) placed fifth at 106 and 138, respectively.
Seniors Ethan Norton (23-15) and Brooks Dudley (21-11) placed sixth in their brackets, one win short of qualifying for state.
The state tournament is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. The finals are Saturday.