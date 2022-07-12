Sandites' cross country: Girls team returns four; boys team only two

The starting lineup for the Sand Springs girls cross country team will look very familiar this season, but the boys team will be filled with new faces.

After placing 14th at last year’s regional cross country meet, the Sandites’ girls team will be returning all but one member from their A team, while the boys will look to replace four members of last year’s 13th place lead card.

“We’ve got a young team, but we’ve got some talented young guys coming up,” head coach Mike Burdge said.

“Last year we were coming back from the COVID stuff. We were a little shy in numbers, but we’re picking up a little bit this year.”

The girls will return Gracie Gifford, Lauren Foster, Madison Chambers, and Laila Mirza from last year’s regional lineup, while the boys will return only Iyon Hood and Michael Johnson.

“We’ve got a couple of kids that are promising,” Burdge said.

“I don’t know what we’ll see from them this year, but through the next couple of years we’re going to be moving up, so it looks pretty good.”

Taigh Wright and Rafael Huff likely will be immediate contributors after placing 13th and 19th, respectively, at last year’s junior high conference meet.

The girls will get a boost from freshman Maddyx Hampton, who finished in the top half of last year’s conference meet.

“She’s a real solid runner. She’ll do good,” Burdge said.

The Sandites started their speed camp this week, earlier than usual. In the past, Burdge has focused more on building his runners’ conditioning through August.

He said he hopes the change will pay off this fall.

Adding numbers has been a recurring challenge for the program over the years as more athletes have begun to specialize in other sports.

Burdge said he has been trying to stress the conditioning and endurance benefits that cross country can bring to athletes’ primary sports with minimal risk of injury.

“I think we’ll be back on track next year — back to where we were a couple of years ago on building the program,” he said.

“The middle school has been really picking up in numbers the last two years, so that’s going to start showing in the high school the next couple of years.”