Sports roundup: Journey Armstead signs with Hutchinson; Sandites baseball has best start in a decade

Charles Page High School celebrated three students signing collegiate letters of intent on April 13 at Ed Dubie Field House.

Journey Armstead signed to play basketball at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas. The Blue Dragons went 29-6 this season, making it to the second round of the NJCAA tournament.

Armstead finished her high school career as one of the most accomplished basketball players in Charles Page history, scoring 1,525 points. She was named to the All-State team.

Also, Ashley Blake signed to cheer and Alyssa King signed to dance at Oklahoma Baptist University.

Baseball

The Sandites’ nine-game winning streak came to an end with a 2-0 district loss against Southmoore (9-16, 3-7) on April 11, but they avenged the defeat with a 1-0 victory the next day and went on to beat Bartlesville and Glenpool in nondistrict action.

Sand Springs (22-4, 7-3) is off to its best start since 2012.

The Southmoore Sabercats, who earlier defeated 6A-3 leader Owasso, played spoiler once again in the opener against Sand Springs despite being outhit 6-2. The Sandites stranded two in the first, three in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Jabe Schlehuber (4-1) struck out 11 while giving up only two hits and three walks in his first loss of the season.

The Tuesday rematch was equally close, with the Sandites stranding two in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth before Gabe Glenn hit his third home run of the season to lead off the sixth.

Southmoore loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but Kayden Campbell (2-0) struck out the side to earn a save. Carson Seabolt (4-1) struck out six batters in five innings with three hits allowed for the win.

The Sandites’ bats got hot again Thursday with a 5-0 shutout over Bartlesville (19-9) that saw Keaton Campbell hit his fourth homer of the year. Jace Arnold (5-0) tossed a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Dom Ornelas blasted his team-leading sixth homer of the year in a 10-1 run-rule win in five innings over Glenpool (9-19) on Friday. The Sandites combined for 11 hits in the win.

John Keim (4-0) tossed three strikeouts, three walks and two hits in four innings, and Kayden Campbell tossed one strikeout and one walk in an inning of relief.

Sand Springs will return to action Monday with a district doubleheader at U.S. Grant (1-10, 0-6), will travel to Oologah (13-7) on Thursday, host Bixby (24-5) on Friday and travel to Tahlequah (8-15) on Saturday.

Girls golf

Sand Springs golfer Gina Foster shot a 111 and Madison Chambers shot 119 at the Union tournament on Tuesday, then Foster shot 103 and Chambers scored 106 at Sapulpa on Wednesday.

Slow pitch softball

The No. 15 Sandites (6-10) ended a tough week on a high note, beating Bartlesville 9-6 on the back end of a doubleheader.

The Bruins won the opener 8-6 after a sixth-inning rally overcame the Sandites’ 6-3 lead. Earlier in the week, the Sandites fell 16-6 to both Berryhill and No. 5 Jenks.

The Sandites will host Bixby and Union in a doubleheader Tuesday and then travel to Jenks on Thursday to wrap up the regular season against the Trojans and Pryor.

Boys soccer

The Sandites’ Senior Night district match April 12 against Putnam City was rescheduled for 6 p.m. April 25 due to inclement weather. They fell 3-0 to Stillwater (7-6, 1-4) on Friday and dropped to 0-9 on the season.

Tennis

The girls won a quad meet with Rejoice Christian on April 12.

Abbie Dubb won the No. 2 Singles battle 2-1 against Reagan Cherry, with sets of 10-7, 5-7 and 10-7.

The No. 1 Doubles team of Caitlin Shipman and Daffaney Snyder won 2-1 with sets of 6-4, 2-6 and 10-6.

Track and field

The Charles Page girls team placed fifth and the boys took eighth at the Broken Arrow Track Classic on Friday.

Layne Kirkendoll won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches and the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 11.25 inches. Jestin Rawlins was the runnerup in the discus throw at 164 feet, 8 inches.

Kelsi Hilton placed third in the 3,200 in 12:52.42, and Gracie Gifford took sixth in 13:51.81.

Caleb Goodman placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 19.1 seconds. Preston Kennedy was seventh in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 6 inches. Matthew Shelton was eighth in the shot put with a distance of 41 feet, 11.25 inches.

The girls relay teams placed third in the 1,600 sprint medley, fourth in the distance medley, fourth in the 800 and seventh in the 400.

The boys relay teams placed sixth in the distance medley, seventh in the 1,600 sprint medley, 11th in the 400 and 14th in the 800.