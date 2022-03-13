Special season for Lady Sandites basketball ends in 6A girls semifinals

Expectations were high for Sand Springs girls basketball last fall and the Lady Sandites delivered with a special season.

For the first time since 2017, the Lady Sandites reached the Class 6A semifinals before being eliminated from the postseason with a 55-35 loss to Edmond North on Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Sand Springs finished 23-4. The state tournament included Journey Armstead passing 1,500 career points for her high school career.

“She’s special,” said Sandite head coach Josh Berry. “She doesn’t get the credit she deserves, … the girl just keeps rolling.”

Armstead scored 1,525 points in her career, including 1,153 in her three years at Sand Springs after playing for East Central as a freshman. She averaged 16 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 steals this year.

In the quarterfinals Thursday, the Sandites won 48-38 over Choctaw at the Carl Albert Field House in Midwest City.

Armstead had a scoreless first quarter, but was unstoppable after that.

“I kept on shooting but my shots weren’t falling,” Armstead said. “We were nervous at first but I had to get our rhythm going, step up, and when I got the opportunity to shoot I had to take it.”

The Sandites took a 24-17 advantage into halftime and won the second half 24-21.

Armstead made the final bucket of the evening to finish the game with 17 points, and Layne Kirkendoll added a career-high 14 for the Sandites.

On Friday, the Sandites had a rematch with Edmond North, which previously defeated Sand Springs 56-32 at the Jenks/Union Invitational in January.

The Huskies routed Stillwater 72-37 in their quarterfinal game and then beat East No. 1 Bixby 59-57 in overtime for their first-ever state title on Saturday.

Sand Springs' Taiona Morris hit a 3-pointer to open the game but the Huskies scored six in a row and never trailed again.

Down 18 after three quarters, the Sandites went on a 10-2 run to make it 43-33 with 4:02 left, but the Huskies went on a 12-2 run of their own to end the game.

Jackson scored 11 to lead the Sandites and Armstead added nine.

The Sandites will graduate Armstead, Kirkendoll and Leyshia Morris this year.

Kirkendoll averaged 6 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks per game with a team-best field goal percentage. Morris averaged 3.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Next year’s Sandites will be led by Hailey Jackson, who averaged 13.9 points, 6 rebounds and 1.5 steals in her junior year. She led the team's scoring on 12 occasions, had three double-doubles and a career-best 31-point performance against Broken Arrow.

Sophomores Taiona Morris, Sakauri Wilson and Kiaryn Taylor will also be expected to make a big impact. Morris averaged 5.7 points, Wilson added 5.6, and Taylor had 2.9. Taylor and Fayth Walker will be the frontrunners to compete for the two vacant starting spots.

SAND SPRINGS 48, CHOCTAW 38

Choctaw;8;9;11;10;--;38

Sand Springs;7;17;10;14;--;48

Choctaw: Hunt 12, Adams 8, Jackson 7, Gasaway 5, Smith 4, Purifoy 2.

Sand Springs: Armstead 17, Kirkendoll 14, Jackson 6, Y. Morris 3, Taylor 3, Wilson 2.

EDMOND NORTH 55, SAND SPRINGS 35

Edmond North;10;20;11;14;—;55

Sand Springs;5;7;11;12;—;35

Edmond North: Steele 21, E. Papahronis 14, Heathcock 9, T. Papahronis 7, Franklin 4.

Sand Springs: Jackson 13, Armstead 9, T. Morris 6, Wilson 4, Kirkendoll 3.