Softball: Sandites top Owasso to earn regional host bid

OWASSO – A fast start on the road Tuesday night ensured Sand Springs fastpitch will begin the postseason inside the friendly confines of the Sandite Sports Complex.
Charles Page High School jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held off a late Owasso charge for an 8-6 victory. With the win, the Sandites clinched second place in District 6A-3 with a 10-2 record and the right to host a regional when the playoffs start next week.
Jaden Jordan, Madison Lee and Olivia Alexander had two hits each as the Sandites (23-4) tallied 11 hits overall. Aliyah Taff went the distance to get the win in the circle. Taff scattered five hits and tallied 12 strikeouts as she helped CPHS to its fifth-consecutive victory.
The first four Sandite batters reached base to begin the game. Jordan delivered the big hit, a three-run double. Avery Tanner plated Jordan with an RBI groundout for a 4-0 lead.
CPHS tacked on three more runs in the top of the third inning with a rally that began when Drew Hawkins reached on an error with two outs. Nataley Crawford followed with a run-scoring double and Alexander tacked on an RBI single. Lee delivered a double as the Sandite lead ballooned to 7-0.
The Rams countered with three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Madi Norton led off with a walk, then Emmalie Green doubled. Lily Shaw brought in both Green and Shaw with a two-run single. Brookley Foster reached on an error that scored Shaw.
Shaw paced the Owasso offense with a 2-for-4 performance.
CPHS extended its lead to 8-3 in the fourth when Jordan reached on a double and scored on Avery Tanner’s two-out RBI single.
The Sandites maintained their five-run cushion going into the Rams final trip to the plate in the seventh. Four straight Owasso batters reached with two outs, highlighted by Sarah Campbell’s RBI single and a two-run double from Halle Hance which cut the deficit to 8-6. Taff retired Allie Van Atta on a dropped third strike to end the threat.
Avery Tallman took the loss for Owasso as she was charged with seven hits and seven runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Lauren St. John threw the final 4 1/3 innings in relief.
The Sandites are scheduled to wrap up their regular season Thursday at home against Oologah. Owasso is slated to host Durant Saturday.
