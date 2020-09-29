Softball: Sandites top Owasso to earn regional host bid

OWASSO – A fast start on the road Tuesday night ensured Sand Springs fastpitch will begin the postseason inside the friendly confines of the Sandite Sports Complex.

Charles Page High School jumped out to a 7-0 lead and held off a late Owasso charge for an 8-6 victory. With the win, the Sandites clinched second place in District 6A-3 with a 10-2 record and the right to host a regional when the playoffs start next week.

Jaden Jordan, Madison Lee and Olivia Alexander had two hits each as the Sandites (23-4) tallied 11 hits overall. Aliyah Taff went the distance to get the win in the circle. Taff scattered five hits and tallied 12 strikeouts as she helped CPHS to its fifth-consecutive victory.

The first four Sandite batters reached base to begin the game. Jordan delivered the big hit, a three-run double. Avery Tanner plated Jordan with an RBI groundout for a 4-0 lead.

CPHS tacked on three more runs in the top of the third inning with a rally that began when Drew Hawkins reached on an error with two outs. Nataley Crawford followed with a run-scoring double and Alexander tacked on an RBI single. Lee delivered a double as the Sandite lead ballooned to 7-0.