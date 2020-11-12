Seven Sandites tabbed for All-Frontier volleyball honors

Derek Jackson has made waves during his first two years leading the Sand Springs volleyball program.
The Sandites posted a 19-15 record this fall and have notched back-to-back winning seasons under Jackson’s tutelage after the program had gone 14 games under .500 the previous two years. Postseason honors have begun to roll in for Charles Page High School in recognition of its turnaround under Jackson.
Seven CPHS players earned All-Frontier Valley Conference honors, led by senior Madison Blaylock’s first team selection. Sophie Singleton, Jacelyn Smith, Tehya Johnson, Layla Lenex, Olivia Dewitt and Payton Robbins earned honorable mention honors.
Blaylock, a captain on the back row, paced the Sandites with 510 digs. The senior also had 36 aces, 45 assists and 11 kills.
