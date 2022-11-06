Seven Sand Springs wrestlers medal at Bixby Open; Karsen Lynch receives soccer scholarship

Corbin Wooley won first place and six other Sand Springs wrestlers medaled Saturday at the Bixby Open.

Wooley pinned his way through the junior high bracket without giving up a single point, and even took an 11-0 lead in the 132-pound finals before pinning Hayden White in 2:10.

Rylee Allen lost her first match to the eventual champion in junior high 117 but pinned her next three opponents to finish third. Colt Chambers took third in 126 with two pins, only losing to the bracket winner.

In high school action, Dawsen Briscoe placed fourth at 106 with one pin.

David Ritchey placed fourth at 120, losing his opening match to defending state champion Christopher Kiser of Ponca City before pinning his next four opponents. He had to medical forfeit in the consolation finals, however.

Peyton Callis placed third at 165, outscoring his opponents 24-8 with one pin. His only loss came to the tournament champion and he won a 16-5 major decision in the consolation finals.

Kelsi Hilton placed third in the high school girls 140-pound bracket. She took a 4-2 lead against Broken Arrow’s Alexandrea Coombs but got stuck in the third period. She pinned her next two opponents and earned a rematch with Coombs in the finals, this time prevailing 10-4.

Soccer

Sand Springs 2022 graduate Karsen Lynch has been named a recipient of the West Side Alliance’s $1,500 SoccerCity Senior Scholarship. Lynch was an All-State selection for the Sandites last season and is currently a freshman on the Rogers State team, studying nursing.

Youth football

The Sand Springs sixth-grade team wrapped up an 8-3 season Saturday, falling 35-20 at Verdigris (10-0). The Sandites won a 19-7 upset at Stillwater Gold (6-4) in the first round of the Indian Nations Conference AA playoffs on Nov. 1 before falling to the undefeated Cardinals.

The seventh-grade Sandites went 4-6 in the tough A division of the INFC this season, falling to top-seeded Jenks White (9-1) in the first round.

The fifth-grade Black team (5-6) won its first playoff game against Owasso Black on Thursday but fell to Lincoln Christian on Saturday.