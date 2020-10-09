See the highlights: Booker T. Washington thumps Sand Springs, 49-0

First-year Booker T. Washington head coach Jonathan Brown had yet to see a complete-game effort from his team through the first five games of the season.
Untimely penalties and costly miscues had plagued the Class 6AII No. 5 Hornets periodically during their 3-2 start. Sophomore quarterback Lathan Boone and his teammates put forth a more pleasing performance for their coach on Friday.
Boone threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns while the BTW defense forced four turnovers and pitched a shutout in a 49-0 thumping of No. 8 Sand Springs at S.E. Williams Stadium.
“Coach Brown told us to come out and make a statement, and I feel like we did that,” said Boone, who completed 19-of-25 passes.
Jordan Drew caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. D.J. McKinney Jr. ran for 92 yards and two scores on 22 carries.
The Hornets improved to 2-1 in District 6AI-2 play while the Sandites fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.
BTW dominated from the start, scoring on its first three offensive series and adding two touchdowns in the final three minutes to take a commanding 35-0 lead by halftime.
McKinney got BTW on the board when he capped off a 13-play, 80-yard march with a 7-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. Boone connected on his first five passes in the game, the last a 50-yard scoring strike on a play-action toss to Demitrius Prudom down the middle of the field for a 14-0 lead 50 seconds into the second quarter.
The Booker T. defense forced three turnovers in the first half, the first coming on a deflected Ty Pennington pass that Arkansas commit Keuan Parker picked off at the Sand Springs 36. Two plays later, McKinney dodged several Sandite defenders during his 29-yard run to the endzone.
“They came out and played,” Brown said of his defense which held the Sandites to 53 total yards. “(Sand Springs) had a good offense coming into the game. They were doing a lot of good stuff on film and that we saw. We tried to take advantage of some things that we can do.”
Prudom scored for the second time, this time on defense. The sophomore defensive back scooped a Sandite fumble and sprinted 35 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead with three minutes left in the second quarter.
Two plays later, Ahmad Scott picked off a Sandite pass near midfield. Boone and the Hornets capitalized when he found Drew for a 36-yard scoring strike down the sidelines with 1:04 left in the second quarter.
Boone’s final TD toss came on a 16-yard throw to Jalen Teague with 4:02 left in the third. Isaac Covington capped the Hornets’ scoring with an 8-yard TD run with 3:16 left in the game.
View from the sideline: Booker T. Washington hosts Sand Springs
