See the highlights: Booker T. Washington thumps Sand Springs, 49-0

First-year Booker T. Washington head coach Jonathan Brown had yet to see a complete-game effort from his team through the first five games of the season.

Untimely penalties and costly miscues had plagued the Class 6AII No. 5 Hornets periodically during their 3-2 start. Sophomore quarterback Lathan Boone and his teammates put forth a more pleasing performance for their coach on Friday.

Boone threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns while the BTW defense forced four turnovers and pitched a shutout in a 49-0 thumping of No. 8 Sand Springs at S.E. Williams Stadium.

“Coach Brown told us to come out and make a statement, and I feel like we did that,” said Boone, who completed 19-of-25 passes.

Jordan Drew caught six passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. D.J. McKinney Jr. ran for 92 yards and two scores on 22 carries.

The Hornets improved to 2-1 in District 6AI-2 play while the Sandites fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the district.

BTW dominated from the start, scoring on its first three offensive series and adding two touchdowns in the final three minutes to take a commanding 35-0 lead by halftime.