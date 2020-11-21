Season ends: No. 2 Stillwater drops Sandites in 6AII quarters, 49-17

Pioneers star senior running back Qwontrel Walker, who was coming off of a season-low 105 yards in his last game, finished with 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns on nine carries, all of which came in the first half. Walker scored on runs of 19, 66 and 1 yards. He also broke off runs of 37 and 47 yards.

“He’s impressive,” Klinck said of Walker. “He’s got a really good offensive line and he does a good job of utilizing them. You kind of combine that tailback and the offensive line with all the RPOs they show and it gives you a lot of headaches.”

The Pioneer offense tallied 432 yards in the first half as Allen threw for 272 yards and three scores.

Despite the lopsided score, CPHS did have some bright spots in the second half.

The Sandites put together their best offensive series of the game to open the third quarter as CPHS marched from its own 26 to inside Stillwater 10. But a Ty Pennington pass into the endzone was dropped on fourth down and forced a turnover on downs.

Three plays later, junior cornerback Ryder Barnes stepped in front of an Allen pass and returned the interception 17 yards for a touchdown with 5:17 left in the third quarter.