Sandites' wrestlers upset Owasso on Senior Night

Senior Night was special for Charles Page High School's wrestling team.

The 6A No. 15 ranked Sandites, with a big comeback, upset No. 10 Owasso (8-5) 42-36 last Tuesday night in a classic at the Ed Dubie Field House.

The visiting Rams stormed out to a 24-0 lead with four falls before Jayden Pait (17-8) pinned Easton Eicher to get the home team on the board.

Mitchell Smith (23-6) and Ethan Norton (19-9) also collected falls at 145 and 152, but the Sandites still found themselves down 36-18 with only four matches left.

Ethan White (18-13) and Brooks Dudley (17-7) both pinned their opponents and Cash Lucas (11-12) received a forfeit at 220 to tie it up, putting the weight of the dual on Mason Harris’s shoulders.

The sophomore star weighed in 40 pounds lighter than Jamon Colbert but wrestled tough and pinned his foe 25 seconds into the second period to end the dual and improve to 15-4 on the season.

The Sandites had their Thursday night dual at No. 3 Broken Arrow (6-5) rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and the Glenpool Warrior Invitational scheduled over the weekend was canceled due to the weather.