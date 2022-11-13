Sandites wrestlers Mitchell Smith, ‘Scout’ Trotter compete in Red River All-Star Dual; Riley Kester receives football honor

Sand Springs wrestlers Mitchell Smith and Jaxon “Scout” Trotter competed for Oklahoma in the annual Red River All-Star Dual on Nov. 6 in Dallas. Sandites alumnus Cody Karstetter was selected as one of the coaches.

Texas won the dual 36-12, but Smith won his match 6-4, while Trotter fell to Angelo Ferrari, who was a state champion at Stillwater this past season before moving to Melissa, Texas.

Smith is entering his senior year with a 74-27 record, while Trotter is 20-12 entering his sophomore season. Both are returning state qualifiers.

Sand Springs took ninth place in the Joe Zamora/Skyler Holman preseason tournament Saturday at Broken Arrow, with three champions.

For Sand Springs in high school action, Kelsi Hilton won the 140-pound girls bracket, Gracie Young placed third at girls’ 105, and Addison Tuttle was fourth at girls’ 125. Smith was the 157-pound boys’ runner-up, and Ethan White was runner-up at boys’ 165.

Kaden Pope won the 119 junior-high bracket, Jaxon Grigsby was second at 106, and Colt Chambers was fourth at 126.

Evan Sartin won the sixth/seventh-grade 170-pound bracket, Kellen Foster was second at 98 pounds, and Lyla Waldren was second in girls’ 99-pounds.

Football

Sand Springs freshman standout Riley Kester has accepted an invitation to play in the Football University Freshman All-American Bowl on Dec. 19 in Naples, Florida.

Since its 2009 inception, the prestigious event has featured notable talents such as Trevor Lawrence, JT Daniels, Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Young and more.

The 6-4, 265-pounder dominated both sides of the ball in junior high and is a starting offensive lineman on the varsity unit.

Volleyball

The Sandites volleyball program donated $450 worth of nonperishables to Sand Springs Community Services on Nov. 8. Students from seventh through 12th grades collected more than 262 pounds of food at the annual team banquet.

Softball

Sand Springs senior Jaden Jordan was named to the All-Region, All-District, and All-State teams last week and was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Jordan batted a team-best .493 this season with a .944 slugging average, .584 on-base percentage, 8 home runs, 39 RBIs, 26 runs, and a .984 fielding percentage.

Jordan is the 49th All-State selection for Sand Springs. The Sandites have had an All-State player five years in a row.

Also receiving postseason accolades were Kelsi Hilton, who was named an All-District utility player, and Olivia Alexander, who made the All-Region team.

Bowling

Olivia Alexander will be trading her cleats for bowling shoes when she enrolls at Oklahoma State University next fall. The senior signed a letter of intent this week for bowling at OSU.

The Cowgirls bowling team, formed in 2021, competes in the United States Bowling Congress.