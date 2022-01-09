Sandites wrestler Mitchell Smith wins Cushing Invitational title

Junior standout Mitchell Smith secured his second tournament title of the wrestling season while three other Sand Springs teammates medalled as the team finished 11th out of 31 teams at the Cushing Tiger Invitational on Saturday.
Smith has led the Sandites' strong start this season as they are 3-0 in duals, winning against against Jenks and Perry in dominant fashion.
The Sandites steamrolled Jenks 67-9 with nine pins on Jan. 4, then spoiled Perry’s homecoming 60-12 on Thursday before competing at Cushing over the weekend.
Smith (16-2) has won 13 matches in a row since a fourth-place finish in the season-opening Perry tournament, including taking first place and the Outstanding Wrestler accolade at the Cabot (Arkansas) tournament last month.
“I think he’s going to surprise somebody at the end of the year,” Sandites fourth-year head coach Jarrod Patterson said. “There’s a lot of really tough wrestlers around his weight, but he’ll surprise one of those guys. He’s a beast on top. He’s got a little work to do on bottom, but overall he’s gotten a whole lot better over the last year.”
With the postseason only a month away, Smith has his eyes set on the state tournament.
“I’ve qualified two years in a row and I haven’t placed yet, so I really just hope to place this year,” Smith said.
For the first time since 1998, the Sandites didn’t have anyone medal at last year’s state tournament, despite qualifying four.
“We’re definitely all motivated to go get it this year,” Smith said.
At Cushing, Smith pinned his first two foes in the first period, then built a 7-0 lead against Skiatook state runner-up Isaac Long before pinning him in the 145-pound semifinals. He wrapped up the tournament with a 5-4 decision over Sperry state champion Brady Benham.
“If it weren’t for (Patterson) I don’t think I’d be where I am right now on my feet,” Smith said. “He’s probably the best technician coach in the state in my opinion.”
Smith also credits his training partner Ethan Norton with pushing him to the next level, as well as his dad, Kelly Smith, for helping him on the mat.
Eli Kirk, a two-time state-placer from Guthrie, put an end to Sand Springs' Zander Grigsby’s undefeated start to the season. The sophomore bounced back in the 120-pound consolation bracket, however, and pinned Cushing’s Daniel Hernandez for third place.
Sand Springs' Jaxon “Scout” Trotter took fourth place at 138 and Mason Harris placed fifth at 285, pinning Blackwell State qualifier JD McCleary in only 39 seconds.
The Sandites have been leaning heavily on their underclassmen this season.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Patterson said. “I enjoy coaching them. They all come in and work hard, and you can already see the improvement throughout the year. I’m excited for that group.”
The upcoming week will prove even tougher for the Sandites, who host Class 6A third-ranked Bixby (1-1) on Thursday before hosting the 57th annual Bobby Lyons Invitational Friday and Saturday.
“Our tournament’s real tough," Patterson said. "We’ll have Bixby, Owasso, Stillwater, and district duals coming up, so we’ve got a tough road ahead of us,” Patterson said.
“They’re working hard and wrestling good, so we’ll see. A couple of the kids were out sick, so if we can get them back on the mat and get everybody healthy, we should be all right.”
The junior varsity team placed 22nd at the Inola Tournament, led by Jesse Moore in fourth place and Ayreson Reiss in sixth place.
For the Keystone Kids wrestling club: Hudson Waag, Jase Morgan, Maddix Spencer, Ty Galloway, Mylum Ache V, Ryder Black and Ryley Kester all won their divisions at the Bedlam Battle in Stillwater.
Football
Sand Springs senior quarterback Ty Pennington announced Saturday that he is committed to play for Pittsburg State, an NCAA Division II school. The Gorillas went 8-3 this past season.
Pennington will follow in the footsteps of his position coach, Darrack Harger, who previously held several Sandite records that Pennington broke this season.