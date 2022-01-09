Sandites wrestler Mitchell Smith wins Cushing Invitational title

Junior standout Mitchell Smith secured his second tournament title of the wrestling season while three other Sand Springs teammates medalled as the team finished 11th out of 31 teams at the Cushing Tiger Invitational on Saturday.

Smith has led the Sandites' strong start this season as they are 3-0 in duals, winning against against Jenks and Perry in dominant fashion.

The Sandites steamrolled Jenks 67-9 with nine pins on Jan. 4, then spoiled Perry’s homecoming 60-12 on Thursday before competing at Cushing over the weekend.

Smith (16-2) has won 13 matches in a row since a fourth-place finish in the season-opening Perry tournament, including taking first place and the Outstanding Wrestler accolade at the Cabot (Arkansas) tournament last month.

“I think he’s going to surprise somebody at the end of the year,” Sandites fourth-year head coach Jarrod Patterson said. “There’s a lot of really tough wrestlers around his weight, but he’ll surprise one of those guys. He’s a beast on top. He’s got a little work to do on bottom, but overall he’s gotten a whole lot better over the last year.”

With the postseason only a month away, Smith has his eyes set on the state tournament.