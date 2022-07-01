Sandites will have a different look at QB as newcomers battle for starting job

For the first time since 2016, the Sand Springs quarterback won’t be named Pennington when the Sandites take the football field this season.

After five years of being guided by brothers Caden and Ty Pennington, the Sandites will have a new set of hands under center, and it won’t be those of last year’s backup, Brody Rutledge, either.

“We’re pretty close” to naming the starter, third-year head coach Bobby Klinck said.

“Brody has done such a good job at wide receiver. We talked to him, talked to his dad, and that’s kind of the position that he feels comfortable at and the position that we feel he has the best shot at going to the next level. We’ve kind of let him concentrate on that.”

The talented receiver ended last season with 697 yards and six touchdowns, but he’ll be relying on a fresh set of hands to get him the ball this fall.

Right now, the battle is between a senior and a freshman.

Marek Matheson, a 6-2, 215-pound move-in comes to Sand Springs with an impressive resume after being a two-year starter at Kiefer, where he guided the Trojans to a 12-10 record, including their first winning season since 2015.

“He’s done a good job of getting to know the guys and understanding the culture and working out,” Klinck said. “He’s doing a good job in terms of meeting our expectations.”

Matheson put up prolific numbers as a sophomore, throwing for 2,713 yards and 30 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, while running for 208 yards and five scores.

As a junior, he passed for 1,213 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions, while running for 305 yards and 11 scores.

His father, Mark Matheson, played four years at quarterback for the University of Tulsa from 1989 to 1992.

Then there’s the freshman. It’s rare to see a freshman starter at the 6A level, but Easton Webb has a resume of success. The 6-4 multisport star led the eighth-grade Sandites to an undefeated season last year and conquered the INFC’s top division in seventh grade.

“He’s got all the tools that you want a quarterback to have,” Klinck said. “Size, athletic ability. He’s got a great arm and a really good demeanor. The physical part — he’s more than capable. It’s just the processing, the decision-making and all that stuff.

“You can see he’s getting better with each week, with each opportunity. He’s going to be a really good football player here at Sand Springs. We’re just going to challenge him and keep encouraging him, but there’s no doubt that he’s going to be an unbelievable football player.”

“We’ve split reps coming up here just to see if anyone’s going to take the lead. The guys have done a really good job of just competing and getting after it. We’re going to take the competition into fall camp and hopefully make a decision pretty quick.”

The two have gotten plenty of reps the last two weeks after competing at a passing camp at Sapulpa and 7-on-7 tournaments at Bixby and Owasso.

After winning last year’s silver bracket at the two-day Owasso tournament, the Sandites actually made it to the gold bracket this time around.

That’s “kind of the evolution of how we’re doing,” Klinck said. “Seems to be that we’re improving.”

The passing game isn’t all that’s been improving, either. Sand Springs has also been investing in its linemen, sending two dozen players to a Bixby camp for the first time.

Coaches Jason Medrano and Kevin Avey “got a bunch of guys together, and it’s an opportunity for those guys to get more work in,” Klinck said. “It’s kind of the evolution of our program.

“I think we’re definitely headed in that direction” of being more physical up front, he said. “Coach Medrano has done a good job of really building that culture of being a big, strong, nasty human being. It’s kind of fun to see that take shape.”

Klinck also expects sophomore Kenneth Page to have a big impact after rushing for 183 yards and a touchdown as a backup last season.

“He can be one of those breakout tailbacks,” he said. “We feel that’s just going to add on to our linemen and make them feel more confident.”

Webb isn’t the only highly anticipated freshman joining the Sandite ranks. Hudson Sheppard is expected to get some minutes in relief of Page, and Ryley Kester has already earned a starting spot.

“With his (Kester’s) physicality and demeanor and everything, (he) just cemented himself in that offensive line,” Klinck said. “Then we go to team camp, and as a freshman, he’s just a man amongst boys. He’s definitely a tone setter, and we’re very excited to get his career going here.”

Another name Klinck expects fans to hear more of this fall is Blaine Phillips.

“He’s really stepped up,” he said. “He’s always been a hard worker. Some opportunities came up, and he stepped in and has done a really good job. He’s kind of worked himself in to where we’ve got no choice but to give him some playing time.

“He’s one of those program kids who you root for. He just works hard. He’s a good athlete, and he’s finally kind of found his niche to get some playing time.”

Klinck is entering his third year at the helm after guiding Sand Springs to a 7-5 mark in 2020 and an 8-4 record last season. The Sandites made the 6AII quarterfinals in his first season and the semifinals in 2021.

The 2022 season will open Aug. 26 at Sapulpa in the 96th installment of the Highway 97 Rivalry. Last year, the Sandites evened the record at 45-45-5 and will now look to take the lead for the first time since 1944.