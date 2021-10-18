Sandites volleyball season ends in regionals; cross-country regional Saturday

Volleyball season for Charles Page High School ended with a 14-20 record after being eliminated in the Class 6A regionals.
A highlight of the season was winning its home tournament.
The Sandites played a tougher schedule than they have in the past few years, competing at several A-league tournaments, and 12 of their 20 losses came at the hands of eventual state qualifiers.
Payton Robbins led the offense with 259 kills, followed by Kasidy Holland with 204, Layla Lenex with 192, and Jacelyn Smith with 147.
Robbins also led the team in aces with 49, followed by Charley Fahland with 36 and Smith with 34.
Lenex led the team in blocks with 64, Robbins had 31, and Smith had 29. Fahland had a team-high 353 digs, Robbins had 265, and Johnson had 217.
Johnson handled most of the setting, recording 689 assists.
Sand Springs will graduate Smith, Holland, Fahland and Johnson this year.
Cross countryThe Sandites got their first taste of the postseason Oct. 12 at the Frontier Valley Conference Meet in Bartlesville.
The girls didn’t have a full lineup, but the varsity boys placed eighth and the junior high boys placed seventh.
Jazmin Lopez led the varsity girls with a 5k time of 24:32 for 37th place. Alejandro Lopez led the varsity boys in 19:15 for 30th place, closely followed by Noah Hanlon in 19:22 for 33rd.
Chloe Grona led the junior high girls with an 11:57 in the 2-mile run for fourth place. Taigh Wright led the junior high boys with a time of 11:39 for 13th.
The varsity teams will return to action Saturday at Mohawk Park in the 6A East Regional.
FishingSandites duo Mack Taylor and Parker Haling placed fourth at the Oklahoma BASS Nation trail event Saturday on Lake Skiatook, catching three fish totaling 6.29 pounds. The two currently rank among the top five teams in the state.
SoftballThe Sandites’ softball team finished its season with an 18-15 record and as a 6A regional runner-up.
Despite not advancing to the state tournament, the Sandites showed flashes of brilliance this year, including wins over state qualifiers Edmond Memorial and El Reno.
They pitched three shutouts and won seven games by run rule.
Lauren Hammock led the team in batting average (.446), on-base percentage (.532) and hits (41). Kelsi Hilton batted .413 and led the team in slugging (.543) with a team-best four triples and 30 RBIs.
Raegan Rector led the team in doubles (11), and Jolee McNally led in runs (36).
Rector led the team in putouts with 183, and Avery Tanner led in assists with 66. Rector turned 14 double plays and Tanner had 12.
Rector was also among the most efficient fielders, holding a .995 fielding percentage on 204 opportunities.
Hilton was the team’s ace pitcher this season, collecting a 10-6 record with a 4.5 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, and a team-high 46 strikeouts.
Nataley Crawford went 5-6 in the circle with a 4.20 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts.
The Sandites will graduate five seniors this year: Tanner, McNally, Hammock, Rector, and Taylor Skipper.