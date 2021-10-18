Sandites volleyball season ends in regionals; cross-country regional Saturday

Volleyball season for Charles Page High School ended with a 14-20 record after being eliminated in the Class 6A regionals.

A highlight of the season was winning its home tournament.

The Sandites played a tougher schedule than they have in the past few years, competing at several A-league tournaments, and 12 of their 20 losses came at the hands of eventual state qualifiers.

Payton Robbins led the offense with 259 kills, followed by Kasidy Holland with 204, Layla Lenex with 192, and Jacelyn Smith with 147.

Robbins also led the team in aces with 49, followed by Charley Fahland with 36 and Smith with 34.

Lenex led the team in blocks with 64, Robbins had 31, and Smith had 29. Fahland had a team-high 353 digs, Robbins had 265, and Johnson had 217.

Johnson handled most of the setting, recording 689 assists.

Sand Springs will graduate Smith, Holland, Fahland and Johnson this year.

Cross countryThe Sandites got their first taste of the postseason Oct. 12 at the Frontier Valley Conference Meet in Bartlesville.