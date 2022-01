Sandites' Ty Pennington, Gabe Brown selected for OCA All-State Football Game

Sand Springs quarterback Ty Pennington and defensive lineman Gabe Brown were selected on the East’s roster for the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s All-State Football Game scheduled at 7 p.m. July 29 at a site to be determined.

The OCA announced the All-State rosters Jan. 25.

Pennington, a Pittsburg State commit, accounted for 3,393 yards and 39 TDs in his senior season. He connected on 192-of-302 passes for a Sandites-record 2,831 yards and 27 TDs. Pennington also rushed for 562 yards and 12 touchdowns. He holds Sandites career passing records of 6,455 yards and 54 TDs.

Brown, a Northeastern State commit, was involved in 69 tackles with 11.5 for losses and five sacks plus a fumble return for a TD in 2021.

Sand Springs, a Class 6AII semifinalist, had the maximum two selection as did state champions Jenks (6AI), Bixby (6AII), Collinsville (5A) and Holland Hall (3A). Other teams with two selections for the East were Owasso, Dewar and Pawhuska.

