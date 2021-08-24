Sandites' Ty Pennington continues family QB tradition

“I hope to play in college,” he said. “I’ve been to several camps this year just trying to get my name out there. I just hope to have a big year and get on the radar of some guys.”

Ty is also a starter on the varsity baseball team, and he hasn’t ruled out a future in that sport, either. He said, “It’s not set in stone right now. I love them both so we’ll just see from here.”

Some D2 and D3 colleges have been recruiting him for football, but he’s hoping to get some bigger looks once the season starts.

“I’ve just got to stick to it and keep grinding each week and they’ll come eventually,” Ty said. “I think I have what it takes to go D1. My talent’s there and I know I work hard.”

After winning the starting spot in Week 2 of 2019, Ty is now a senior veteran with a lot to prove. He has seen his team go 2-8, suffering its worst loss in 75 years, and he’s led his team two rounds deep in the playoffs. Now his eyes are on nothing short of a gold ball after the Sandites improved to 7-5 and won a playoff game last year.

“I don’t really have a lot of individual goals — just chasing that state championship,” he said. “That’s all I really want. We’re all in.”