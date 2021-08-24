Sandites' Ty Pennington continues family QB tradition

“Pennington” and “Quarterback” have become synonymous in Sand Springs.
Brett Pennington led the Charles Page High School Sandites from 1989-91. His daughter, Sydney, played quarterback on the powder-puff team in 2016 and ‘17. His oldest son, Caden, led the varsity squad in 2017 and ‘18, and since 2019 it’s been Ty Pennington’s time to shine.
“It’s been great,” Ty said about his family tradition. “My dad gives me all the confidence in the world. He tells me he’s proud of me every day. Him just being a great leader for this town gives me a lot of confidence.”
Ty also has a strong bond with his brother.
“He just enlisted in the Army. He’s going to be an Army Ranger,” Ty said. “He’s really been my hero and even though we’ve butted heads our whole lives, I love that dude to death. He’s always been my hero.”
The Penningtons are a family that oozes excellence. Both Brett and Caden took their teams to the playoffs, as did Ty last season. Ty’s mom, Amy, was an All-State and college basketball player. Brett was a wrestling state champion and college baseball player. Caden played football at Northeastern State before enlisting in the Army, and Sydney is a starter on the Oklahoma State softball team.
Ty, who is No. 4 in the All-World rankings of area quarterbacks, hopes to continue that tradition at the next level, too.
“I hope to play in college,” he said. “I’ve been to several camps this year just trying to get my name out there. I just hope to have a big year and get on the radar of some guys.”
Ty is also a starter on the varsity baseball team, and he hasn’t ruled out a future in that sport, either. He said, “It’s not set in stone right now. I love them both so we’ll just see from here.”
Some D2 and D3 colleges have been recruiting him for football, but he’s hoping to get some bigger looks once the season starts.
“I’ve just got to stick to it and keep grinding each week and they’ll come eventually,” Ty said. “I think I have what it takes to go D1. My talent’s there and I know I work hard.”
After winning the starting spot in Week 2 of 2019, Ty is now a senior veteran with a lot to prove. He has seen his team go 2-8, suffering its worst loss in 75 years, and he’s led his team two rounds deep in the playoffs. Now his eyes are on nothing short of a gold ball after the Sandites improved to 7-5 and won a playoff game last year.
“I don’t really have a lot of individual goals — just chasing that state championship,” he said. “That’s all I really want. We’re all in.”
It wasn’t long ago that the Sandites were only two scores away from a state title, falling 38-28 to perennial powerhouse Bixby in the 2015 Class 6AII state finals. Ty’s old enough to remember that year, but it’s the 2-8 season he led his team through in ‘19 that motivates him the most.
“I feel like a lot of people just gave up hope on us,” he said. “Last season we came out pretty good and had a pretty successful season. We’re just trying to build on that and keep it rolling.”
When asked if Sand Springs could hang with teams like three-time defending 6AII state champion Bixby and Booker T. Washington, Pennington wasn’t fazed.
“The confidence is through the roof with this group,” he said. “We think we can do big things this year. Everyone’s bonded and excited for it, for sure.”
Pennington will need a lot of help if he wants to overcome those programs. Fortunately he’s got most of his receiving corps back and his young offensive line seems promising.
“They’re really looking good through this fall camp,” he says of his O-line. “I’m excited for them. They’re the most important part of the team. Whatever our success is depends on how good they do. This is the closest team I’ve ever been a part of. We all just have a super close friendship and brotherhood we’ve created. The O-Line, they’re my guys. I love them to death.“
If the O-line is as good as last year’s, then Pennington should be poised to put up some big numbers this season. He already ranks fifth in school history in passing yards, sixth in passing TDs, third in rushing yards by a QB, and third in rushing TDs by a QB.
In his past two seasons as a starter, Pennington is 257-of-489 passing for 3,624 yards and 27 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also has 230 carries for 744 yards and 14 TDs. After finishing his sophomore season with only 80 yards on the ground, he emerged as one of the state’s top double-threats last year and was the team’s rushing leader.
That doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have room for improvement, however.
“I’ve really been trying to work on my speed this year, my strength of course,” he said. “Just throwing the ball, making sure all my receivers are on the same page. I could definitely improve on my speed, that’s what I’ve worked on a lot this year. Throwing on the run, stuff like that. I always have room to improve.”
But his ceiling is very, very high. As a pocket passer, he can go deep and accurate with ease, and his ability to read the defense is one of his best features.
“Our quarterback’s a two-sport star,” Sandites coach Bobby Klinck said. “College recruiters need to start waking up a little bit. My quarterback, he’s the best dang quarterback in the state. But he plays baseball so he doesn’t get to do all the camps and everything so nobody notices him. All that guy does is win and throw dimes every single day. That guy’s an unbelievable football player.”
If the rest of the season goes the way of the Sandites’ Friday-night scrimmage against 5A power Collinsville, Pennington should get the recruiters’ attention quickly. In a half-game, he went 7-of-11 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was very impressed by him, he throws so well on the move,” Collinsville coach Kevin Jones said. “He made three throws out of the pocket that were incredible — almost Patrick Mahomes-ish.”
Ty Pennington couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to showcase his talents than what he’ll have Friday night, as the Sandites’ season-opening game against Sapulpa will be broadcast statewide on YurView.
Barry Lewis, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.